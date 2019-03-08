MORE ASK FARRELL: Should McSorley move to 'D'? | Is Lock being overlooked as top QB? | Should D.K. Metcalf be a top 10 pick?

Cornerback is not a position of strength at the top of the NFL Draft this cycle, so first-round spots are going to come at a premium.

Three players seem to emerge as the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up to be the No. 1 cornerback taken off the board: LSU’s Greedy Williams, Washington’s Byron Murphy and Georgia’s Deandre Baker.

What makes the situation even more compelling is that all three had their moments at the combine - both good and bad - and the decision of which corner will be taken first is still very much undecided.

Williams posted an impressive 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but he did not look stellar in early drills before calling it a day because of cramping. But with his size - 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds - the LSU star has the length and ability to be a first-round selection.

Murphy seems to be the player shooting even higher on draft boards because he looked so smooth and so fluid through all the drills. Based solely off the on-field work, the Washington defensive back could make an easy argument as the best-looking player at his position in the draft. But he ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, not exactly a blazing time.

Baker had a solid season with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He’s a tough, competitive cornerback, but he didn’t necessarily stand out in any specific way at the combine. He ran 4.52 in the 40, which is definitely solid but not eye-opening like Williams’ time. He looked good enough in drills and he has great ball skills, no doubt a talented player who should make a team really happy.