There have been some close games for Georgia throughout the season and a mind-boggling loss at home to South Carolina, but the Bulldogs still find themselves in the fourth and final spot to make the College Football Playoff.

A big test comes this weekend. Georgia visits Auburn and we could be in store for an old-fashioned SEC slugfest in the "Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry."

The Bulldogs have owned this series recently, winning the last two matchups and five of the last six, but Georgia’s offense has not blown anybody away this season. A close game is expected with the Bulldogs favored by a field goal.

Georgia has answered many tests this season, including wins over Notre Dame and Florida. Auburn, meanwhile, has two respectable losses – LSU and Florida.



