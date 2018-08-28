Rivals250 QB Ashford talks favorites, baseball and more
What a first start it was for 2020 Rivals250 dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford.The Hoover (Ala.) signal caller started his first game and threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns. He has not rea...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news