If Georgia's offense is to be worthy of yet another trip to Atlanta this year, the offensive line must live up to the preseason hype that has engulfed it up to this point. The Bulldogs are returning an offensive line in which every projected starter has first team experience, and third year offensive tackle Andrew Thomas knows his group is key to the team’s success.

“As an offensive line group, we try to be the leaders of the team,” Thomas said after practice on Monday . “We try to carry the team, so any time we’re not doing well, we try to put the team on our back.”

Led by Thomas, who was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team, much is being expected from this year's offensive line. Thomas, fellow junior Solomon Kindley, and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Wilson, were all named to the Outland Trophy watch list. Sophomore Trey Hill, the projected starter at center who saw action in all 14 games last season, has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, given to the best center in college football. That makes it four out of five projected starters to be named to preseason watch lists at their respective positions.

Thomas, the 6-5, 320-pound Lithonia native, doesn't believe a ceiling exists for this bunch.

“I really don’t think we have one,” Thomas said. “We have so many guys and so many different combinations. We just have to find the right one.”

If the five players currently projected to take the first snap against Vanderbilt are in fact the starters on August 31, Thomas seems confident that even the younger Hill can hold his own.

“He is stepping into the center role, trying to be a leader,” Thomas said. “He played a little bit last year, but I’ve seen him develop and get more comfortable making calls. Trey is very talented, and with Coach (Sam) Pittman’s coaching, I think he’ll be ready.”

Thomas also had high praise for Kindley, who mans the left guard spot.

“Solomon is getting better, but he plays the same all the time--fast and physical,” said Thomas. “I remember one play in the scrimmage, he blocked, like, four people. He gives total effort every play, and that’s what makes him a really good player.”

Thomas trusts in his group and believes they can be one of the best lines in the nation. They will need to be if they are to return to Atlanta for a third straight SEC Championship appearance.



