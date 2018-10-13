BATON ROUGE, La. - As expected, No. 2 Georgia will play Saturday’s game against 12th-ranked LSU without three members of its defensive.

According to the Bulldogs’ official travel roster, neither David Marshall (foot), DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle (undisclosed) or Devonte Wyatt (leg) made the trip to Baton Rouge.

Marshall suffered his injury last week, while Wyatt missed last week’s game against Vanderbilt.

Freshman defensive tackle Jordan Davis made his first road trip of year.

Also, offensive guard Solomon Kindley (knee) made the trip, although it remains unclear if he will be able to start. If he can’t look for freshman Trey Hill to open in his place.