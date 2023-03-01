An arrest warrant has been issued for former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter for Reckless Driving and Racing in connection with the Jan. 15 accident that claimed the life of Devin Willock and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Currently, in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine, Carter was scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday morning, but according to the NFL, was still in medical testing and would not be made available. He will not be made available for the rest of the Combine.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement later Wednesday morning.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said in a statement. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

Wednesday afternoon, Carter tweeted out a statement of his own.

"This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing," the statement said. "Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It it my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

According to a release by the Athens Clarke County Police Department, the investigation found that LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Carter, driving a 2021 Jeep Trackback, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with drag racing after leaving the downtown Athens area at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Evidence showed that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at a high rate of speed in an apparent effort to outdistance the other.

LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at 104 mph when the accident occurred.

The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood-alcohol content was .197 at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant factors in the crash.