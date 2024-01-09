The plane ride back from Columbia, Mo. to Athens was a happy one for Noah Thomasson and the rest of Georgia’s basketball team.

Even the post-game pizza tasted better for the Bulldogs, who relished Saturday’s 75-68 road victory at Missouri, equaling the one SEC road win Georgia captured all of last season.

But with Arkansas up Wednesday night (9 p.m., ESPNU), there’s no time to rest on any laurels.

“It felt good. The chance to go get a road win was something I said before I got here that we wanted to do,” Thomasson said. “We did it, so we were really proud and happy, but we also knew it was going to be a quick turnaround to get ready for Arkansas.”

Winners of nine straight, Wednesday night’s conference home opener is another huge opportunity for Georgia, which later hosts No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (8-5, 0-1), typically among the upper ranks in the SEC, are coming off an 83-51 loss at home to Auburn, a game Bulldog head coach Mike White said was an anomaly.

“I’m sure Coach has gotten their attention. It’s definitely an outlier. I would assume, once you evaluate their results at the end of the year, they’re going to be a good team and a good program,” White said. “They’ve had a lot of success in recent years, of course, and they’ll be ready.”

The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0) are playing some pretty good basketball themselves.

Georgia’s current nine-game win streak, which dates back to a Nov. 24 victory over Winthrop, ties the fifth-longest win streak in 118 seasons of the program. Entering the week, it was tied for the fifth-longest active streak among the 362 teams competing at the Division I level this season. The team’s 9-0 start at Stegeman equals the seventh-longest overall and sixth-longest single-season home winning streak ever by the Bulldogs. It’s also the fourth-longest in 61 seasons of play in the Coliseum.

“It's an unspoken rule that we can’t afford to get beat at home,” grad transfer R.J. Sunahara said. “Especially, with the crowd behind us having our backs.”

Picked to finish 13th in the preseason SEC Poll, the Bulldogs have been one of the early surprises in the conference.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has taken note.

“The preseason stuff, it should go away. It’s meaningless in everything. It’s meaningless in football, it’s meaningless in all the sports where I recognized the players,” Musselman said. “I don’t know how you know that anybody won’t be any good.

"Mike White is a great coach. I’ve known him a long time, his teams do a great job of executing on both sides of the ball.”

Musselman said he’s already told his team this isn’t the same Bulldogs squad his Razorbacks defeated 97-65 last February in Fayetteville.

“It’s a big-time challenge. Just look at their record and what they’re doing in their own building,” Musselman said. “Hats off and credit to them. They’re having a good year, and I would expect them to continue to play well based on what’s been a one-game sample in the league.”

White admits his team is playing with more and more confidence as the season has progressed.

A road win at Florida State and last Saturday’s victory at Missouri certainly helped that cause.

“You always know you’ve got to protect home court,” said White, who said the key to Georgia’s success thus far is due to the work they’ve put in since summer workouts began.

“I think it starts in practice though, overcoming adversities in practice, getting comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said. “We put our guys in compromising situations as much as possible in practice, and this group has gotten better with some of the stuff we work on, and therefore we’ve gotten better. That game the other day could have gone either way, and there’ll be a bunch more these next 17."

