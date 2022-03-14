Antwann Hill started as a freshman last season for the Houston County Bears. The first year at the helm for Hill was a learning process. The Bears and Hill were challenged plenty in the 2021 season. Overall Houston County finished with a 4-7 record, but the year did not go by without Hill capturing the attention of Power 5 coaches.

Georgia offered Hill when he was in middle school. Offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Texas A&M would come later. Hill visited Georgia for the Charleston Southern game on November 20, 2021. Now, the 2025 standout signal-caller is set to make a return visit this Saturday, March, 19. UGASports spoke to Hill and received an update on his recruitment to this point and his relationship with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken leading up to the trip back to Athens.