After Tuesday night’s blowout loss at Arkansas and with three games left in the regular season, Mike White’s message to his Georgia basketball team is a simple one.

“We’ve got these three games, we’ve got one in the SEC Tournament, so we’re promised at least four,” White said. “What are we going to do with it? That’s it.”

Following a second straight road debacle, that’s about all there was to say after the Bulldogs fell to 16-12 overall, and 6-9 in the SEC.

It was another ugly showing.

Although the final 32-point marge was not quite as large as the team’s 108-59 beatdown at Alabama, it was another example of a game getting out of hand just about as quickly as it began.

“I haven’t had a week like this, and a lot of our guys haven’t either. It’s difficult for all of us. I like our guys, I care about all our guys and I know our guys will continue to fight,” White said. “We’ve got to practice what we preach, right, and I continue to strive to these guys to control what we can control. We can control getting back home, quickly. Our guys have classes tomorrow, we’ve got to be accountable there.”

With games remaining in Stegeman Coliseum against Missouri (Saturday) and Florida before the regular-season finale at South Carolina, White continues to keep his first year as Bulldog coach in perspective.

“We’ve got a chance with three regular season, four total, to get to 17 and solidify a winning season,” White said. “Maybe you get to 18, maybe you get to 19, who knows? But let’s focus on Missouri. All of these games are winnable, they’re also losable; it’s a heck of a conference. I don’t think our guys will have any problem. They’ve done a pretty good job of focusing on the next play.”

Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 20 points, followed by Justin Hill with 10 for Georgia, which went into the half trailing by 20 points.

“I thought the first 10 minutes of the second half we were pretty locked in and responded to a lot of adversity,” White said. “In between the eight- and the four-minute mark late, I felt we gave in a little bit and then tried to finish strong. But we haven’t been as good defensively on the road and we struggled to make shots. We just haven’t been as good offensively or defensively."

The game got out of hand early.

Arkansas jumped out quickly and never looked back, rolling to a 43-23 lead, shooting 59.4 percent from the field (19 of 32).

Georgia, meanwhile, simply was unable to mount any offense.

Oquendo scored 10 of his 20 points in the first half, but other than that, no other Bulldog tallied more than three.

Boxscore