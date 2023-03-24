Auburn posted a 6-3 win to clinch an SEC series over Georgia Friday in front of a sold- out Plainsman Park crowd of 4,096.

"We’re not playing good enough baseball to win,” head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “We’ve got to fight. We had plenty of opportunities to score and have a big inning, and we’d end up with one run. It’s frustrating. Jaden pitched well enough to win last Saturday, and he gave us another good start tonight. Auburn put up a big inning in the sixth, and we didn’t respond.”

The Tigers (16-6-1, 2-3 SEC) erased a 3-1 deficit in the sixth with a four-run outburst highlighted by a three-run blast by Justin Kirby, his eighth of the season.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 0-5 SEC) left 14 men on base and went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position. For example, Georgia loaded the bases with one out in the second, and Auburn left-hander Tanner Bauman avoided a big inning. He allowed just a run to score, hitting Cole Wagner with a pitch and bringing home Corey Collins (3-for-5). He had reached on a one-out double and went to third on a base hit by Sebastian Murillo. Then in the ninth, the Bulldogs had a runner at third and nobody out, and never scored.

In the third, Georgia redshirt-freshman Charlie Condon smashed his team-leading 10th home run, a solo shot to centerfield to make it 2-0. The blast extended his hitting streak to 22 games, tying graduate Connor Tate for the longest streak this season. Tate ended the 2022 season on a five-game streak and then hit safely in the first 17 games this year. The Georgia record is 28 games and belongs to Josh Hudson who set the mark in 1999.

Georgia took advantage of a Tiger miscue in the fifth to plate another run for a 3-0 edge. Meanwhile, Bulldog junior left-hander Jaden Woods had faced the minimum through four innings before freshman Ike Irish led off the bottom of the fifth with his first career home run. In the sixth, the Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out and Woods came back to strike out Bryson Ware and Ike Irish followed with a sacrifice fly to cut it 3-2. However, Kirby delivered the key blast to put Auburn in front 5-3 and end Woods’ outing.

Auburn reliever John Armstrong pitched 2.2 shutout innings to improve to 5-0 while Woods dropped to 3-1. Georgia got a 1.1 scoreless innings of relief from Chandler Marsh while Tiger right-hander Chase Isbell pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

The series concludes Saturday with first pitch at 3:02 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.