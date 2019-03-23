“I compared him to throwing a wet bar of soap,” head coach Scott Stricklin said of Smith. “It comes out of his hand and you don’t know which way it’s going. Nothing’s straight; he gets it up to 90 so he can throw it by you. Breaking ball, he can throw in and out, it’s got a lot of life.”

The sophomore lefty allowed just four hits in six innings, tying a career-high with seven strikeouts, before giving way to Cole Wilcox , Justin Glover and Aaron Schunk who blanked the Tigers (17-6, 4-1) on just one hit over the game’s final three innings for the Bulldogs who lowered their team ERA to 2.34.

“We’re definitely competitive with each other, but we also feed off each other,” sophomore C.J. Smith said. “Emerson threw a heckuva game (Friday), so I wanted to come out and try to do the same thing.”

However, as opponents are learning, the 5th-ranked Bulldogs have plenty more top-end arms at their disposal, as evidence by what happened Saturday. Four pitchers scattered five hits to shut out No. 10 LSU, 2-0.

A lot of people are already familiar with Emerson Hancock . The numbers posted so far by the sophomore have been nothing short of jaw-dropping.

What Georgia has done as a pitching staff is something fans coming to Foley Field haven’t been accustomed to seeing.

LSU prized freshman Cole Henry wasn’t bad himself.

The young Tiger righty had only allowed one hit through the first seven innings before giving up a leadoff single to Chaney Rogers, who scored three batters later on a pinch-hit single to right by Austin Biggar.

Biggar, who hit for nine-hole hitter Randon Jernigan, was facing 6-5 reliever Todd Peterson when he guided a ball to right field, bringing the sold-out crowd of 3,344 to its collective feet.

Following an infield hit by Cam Shepherd, Riley King made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly to right.

“Austin was that guy today. He sat there the entire game, and all of a sudden, we didn’t make the decision right away,” Stricklin said. “Jernigan was still going to hit, but Coach (Scott) Daeley, Coach (Mitch) Gaspar and I got together right before we were going to go back to play, fastball hitter, fastball pitcher, so we made the decision to let Austin swing and he made us look smart. We like it when we make those decisions and it’s a ‘Hey, great move Coach.’ But he did the job, got the job done and I’m really happy for him.”

It may have been a slick defensive play by second baseman LJ Talley in the second half that gave the Bulldogs (20-3, 4-1) the spark they would need to finally get their bats in gear.

With runners at first and second with one out, Stricklin brought in the lefty Glover (1-0), who got Daniel Cabrera to hit a short line drive on which Talley was able to make a nice snag, before flipping to second for a key double play.

“Last night they won the game on a great defensive play. Their second baseman knocks a ball down, and it rolls right to Josh Smith (shortstop) who throws a dart to home plate to beat us,” Stricklin said. “Today, Talley’s dive to make the double play might have been the play to beat them, so defensive plays got it done, and that’s great baseball. To watch just pitching, tempo, pace--anyone who likes baseball and doesn’t like this game? Just a lot of strikes and a lot of great defense. The pitchers dominated, and we found a way to get those runs at the end.”

Schunk, who gave up a leadoff single in the ninth before retiring the next three to earn his eighth save, said he’s not surprised by the team’s current level of play.

Saturday's game took just 2:17 to play.

“I think during the whole game yesterday and today, I think we know that we’re the better team,” Schunk said. “I think we’ve been proving that. We just didn’t have anything strung together yesterday; but that’s how baseball goes. Sometimes things don’t fly your way. But we’ve just been going out and grinding every at-bat, making sure we’re behind our pitchers because we’ve been pitching really well.”

NOTES: Tony Locey (3-0, 2.17) will start Sunday’s noon contest against Eric Walker (1-0, 5.71). … After the game, Stricklin said that pitchers Will Proctor and Ryan Webb are both battling sore arms, but are expected to be available for next week’s series at Kentucky. … Stricklin also confirmed that first baseman Patrick Sullivan is currently subjected to concussion protocol after suffering an injury last week at South Carolina.

Boxscore