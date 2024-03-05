The ninth inning is becoming a very good one for Georgia’s baseball team.

For the second time in as many games, a ninth-inning rally carried the Bulldogs to victory, this time beating Georgia Southern on Tuesday night in North Augusta, 7-2.

The victory for the Bulldogs (11-1) comes two days after rallying for three runs in the ninth on Sunday to beat Georgia Tech.

This time, the Bulldogs scored six in the ninth breaking a 1-1 tie, with Slate Alford providing a grand slam.

Alford led the Bulldogs by going 3-for-4 with four RBI, while Paul Toetz added three hits, a run scored, and an RBI.

“We were finally able to get to some pitches in the ninth, and when they got them up, we didn’t miss them,” said head coach Wes Johnson. “Logan Jordan had a big at-bat to get that inning started with a walk. Sebastian Murillo got a big hit to give us the lead. Paul Toetz had a nice night with three hits including an RBI single in the ninth and then obviously, Slate didn’t miss his pitch. That ball may beat us back to Athens.”

Reliever Zach DeVito (1-0) picked up the win for Georgia, allowing one run in 1.2 innings.

Georgia’s lineup featured a different look for the Bulldogs’ lone game against the Eagles this year.

The moves ultimately paid off.

Charlie Condon slid up one spot from No. 2 to leadoff for the first time in his career, in place of Alford who dropped to No. 3.

That wasn’t all. Josh Stinson made his first start of the year, in place of Dylan Carter, with Toetz moving up to No. 2, the highest he’s hit in the lineup all year.

Meanwhile, sophomore left-hander Jarvis Evans continues to pitch well.

Evans made his third start of the young season and turned in arguably his best performance.

In five innings, Evans limited the Eagles to one run on one hit, three walks, and a career-high eight strikeouts before giving way to Brandt Pancer in the bottom of the sixth.

Pancer was followed by Tyler McLoughlin with a scoreless seventh, followed by DeVito who only allowed one base runner in the eighth before allowing a run in the ninth.

Georgia returns to action Wednesday at 6:30 against Stetson.

Boxscore