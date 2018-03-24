Five SEC series and counting. That’s how many straight weekend conference matchups Georgia has now captured, the latest courtesy of Saturday’s 12-3 win over South Carolina.

Although three of those series victories came last year, the momentum built by the Bulldogs (17-6, 4-1) after their late-season surge continues to carry over in a positive way.

“Winning is contagious, kind of like hitting,” junior designated hitter Michael Curry said. “You start feeling that winning atmosphere. You see more fans start to show up, you see more people start to get involved and it’s something special. We’ve just got to do our best now to keep it that way.”

Head coach Scott Stricklin has his fingers crossed.

“The thing we talked about at the end of last season and in the fall when we came back is, I think we proved we were a good team,” he said. “It was a little too late, I didn’t like how late it was, but we did win three straight series over three ranked teams and we were playing really well with some confidence. We got the entire lineup back, 90 percent of the innings back, so we felt very good especially with the freshmen coming in.”

One of those freshmen, starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (3-1) made it two straight sterling efforts in as many weeks.

After going seven scoreless innings to beat Alabama, the Cairo native followed it up with another strong showing against the Gamecocks (13-10, 1-4) by going six innings, allowing just five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts

Will Procter, Zac Kristofak, Kevin Smith and Tim Elliott held South Carolina to two runs over the final three innings to close out the game.

“Early on he didn’t have his best stuff, the velocity was there but they took some pretty good swings and made some loud outs but then he settled in,” Stricklin said. “That breaking ball got a little bit better, his command got better and he was able to throw that changeup. There were some 95s and 96s going up on the scoreboard, although again, I don’t think we’ve seen him with his best stuff yet and that’s pretty scary.”

Hancock hopes that’s the case.

The Cairo native has allowed just one earned run in 13 SEC innings thus far heading into next weekend’s series against a Top-10 Texas A&M squad at Foley Field.

“It’s everything for your confidence,” Hancock said of his start. “Alabama was a good one for me to throw seven scoreless, then come back out here and pitch in front of such a great crowd is really cool. It does a lot for my confidence.”