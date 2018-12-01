ATLANTA – For the second straight championship game against Alabama, a backup quarterback did the Bulldogs in.

This time it was Jalen Hurts, whose 15-yard touchdown run with 1:04 to play lifted the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 35-28 victory in Saturday’s SEC Championship.

Like last year’s defeat in the National Championship, this one hurt just as bad

With time running down, the Bulldogs had a chance to drive for the go-ahead points, but after coming up short on third down, were forced to punt from midfield.

Except, they didn’t. Instead, the Bulldogs (11-2) faked a punt with Justin Fields, but the freshman was stopped for a two-yard gain, giving Alabama the ball at midfield.

It didn’t take the Crimson Tide long to make Georgia pay, as it converted a huge third-down completion to the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line, setting up the go-ahead score with a minute to go in the game.

That was way too little time. Georgia made it as far as the Alabama 40, but that’s where the night ended for Georgia as Jake Fromm’s last-ditch pass with three seconds left fell short.

"We told our kids that, for a week, they'd hear nothing but how good Alabama was, and that's what they heard. Everybody said they were unbeatable, and everybody talked about it. We knew what we had, and we knew we've got a good football team," head coach Kirby Smart said. "We've got a really physical football team. We've got a talented football team. And we most definitely have one of the best four teams in the country."

But will they get in?

Oklahoma won the Big 12 championship, and Ohio State would be 12-1 with a victory in the Big Ten title game. Georgia (10-2) may not have the hardware, but the product they put on the field would seem to give the Bulldogs a viable argument.

"The system is what it is. What happens happens. These kids out here today, they battled tooth and nail with what is one of the best teams in the country. We did enough to win the game, and we didn't finish it," Smart said. "Give Alabama credit. They made the plays when they had to. This is a special group."

Alabama scored the game’s final 21 points to come away with the win.

Leading 21-14 at the half, Georgia stopped the Tide on its first possession after taking the ball to start the third quarter. They quickly drove down the field for a touchdown go up by 14.

A 23-yard pass from Fromm to Riley Ridley extended Georgia’s margin.

The Bulldogs would come up short on an opportunity on their next turn with the ball, when Rodrigo Blankenship missed a chip-shot 30-yard field goal attempt, keeping the game a two-score possession.

It would soon move to one when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle for a 51-yard scoring play, before forcing a punt on Georgia’s next opportunity on offense and found themselves on the Alabama 37 when the fourth quarter began.

There would be plenty more drama to come.

The Crimson Tide would lose Tagovailoa to what appeared to be an ankle injury during a hit by D’Andre Walker with 11:15 to play, forcing Hurts into the game.

Alabama didn’t miss a beat.

Hurts would drive the Crimson Tide down, ultimately hitting Jerry Jeudy with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 28 with 5:19 to play.

"They both are mobile quarterbacks," defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said. "They're both mobile. We knew that going into the game. Our goal was to trap him and keep him in the pocket. We had a lot of guys rushing with a lot of passion and a lot of determination to get those guys on the ground. We did a good job with Tua."

Ledbetter continued, "Jalen came in and surprised us a bit—a more mobile quarterback. Those are adjustments you've got to make in the game, and you've got to have awareness in those situations. For the most part, I think our team did a good job keeping the quarterbacks in the pocket, knowing we had to make those plays in the small moments."

Tagovailoa finished the game 10 of 25 for 164 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He was outdone by Fromm, who completed 25 of 39 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

No doubt many fans across the country were surprised to see Georgia go into the half with a 21-14 lead. But that’s exactly what happened.

Georgia jumped out to a 14-7 lead, scoring the game’s first six points on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Nauta before Alabama answered, tying the game on a 1-yard run by Josh Jacobs.

The Bulldogs then responded with a methodical 7:31 drive, capped by a 9-yard run by D’Andre Swift with 7:19 left in the second quarter.

Georgia wasn’t done.

The Bulldogs scored again to push the lead to 21-14, with Swift once again doing the honors, when Fromm found him wide open along the sideline for a 9-yard score.

Alabama would answer, with Jacobs ripping off a 59-yarder to inside the 20, before another play set the Crimson Tide up with a first down inside the 1.

That’s when Alabama dodged the biggest of all bullets.

On the next play, Damien Harris fumbled before crossing the goal, only to have Jacobs somehow scoop up the ball for a touchdown. Officials reviewed the play, but the call of a touchback (after an apparent Georgia recovery, after the ball squirted out) was reversed to an Alabama touchdown.

Georgia’s ensuing possession saw the Bulldogs start at the 5 after some miscommunication by Georgia’s kick return team. Alabama would stop Georgia cold to force a punt, only to be flagged for running into the kicker, giving the Bulldogs a key first down that enabled the Bulldogs to eventually run out the clock.

Smart was asked how he felt after the game.

"Sick. We've got to play better in the fourth quarter. That's a big thing for us. We talked about it at halftime. We wanted to come out and be the more physical, more dominant team and play the second half and win. We couldn't close the deal. I don't know what that is. We're going to figure it out, though; I can promise you that. We're a few plays away," Smart said.

"There were a lot of plays in that game. Everybody is going to point to whether it's a field goal, whether it's a fake punt, or whether it's a breakdown on third down contain or fourth down contain and they score; a fumble. It's so many things. It's inches, and we didn't get the inches tonight. We've got a damn good football team."