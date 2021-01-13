Following Wednesday night’s latest blowout loss, Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean was asked some direct questions following his team’s 95-77 defeat at the hands of Auburn.

For example, who’s responsibility has the winless SEC slide been?

“I would say the entire thing, that would be the answer,” said Crean, whose Bulldogs were coming off a 30-point loss to Arkansas. “The way you asked the question, the responsibility ultimately falls with me.”

As for the game itself, where to start?

Down by 11 at the half, Georgia (7-4, 0-4) cut the lead to four with a 5-0 run to start the final 20 minutes but quickly fell apart, as Auburn (7-6, 1-4) charged ahead by as many as 23 points before settling for the 18-point win.

There were some other ugly numbers as far as the Bulldogs were concerned.

Although the team shot a decent 41.8 percent (14 of 30 from the field), Georgia was an atrocious 17 of 34 from the free-throw line, while Auburn defenders blocked 14 shots, believed to be the most of any team in the country so far this year.

Crean needs some quick answers, including how to address repeated issues that began to manifest during last Saturday’s game at Arkansas.

“We were making runs, and we’d get a couple of baskets, we’d get a couple of stops and we’d make a mistake,” Crean said. “What I haven’t liked the last couple of games is we’ve lost some confidence that we can win the game. A 12-point deficit, a 13-point deficit, a 15-point deficit, as far as Arkansas shoots it, that’s nothing in college basketball.

"We’ve got to be able to work through that better. I’ve got to look at who I’m playing, I’ve got to look at combinations and I may have to make some tough choices.”