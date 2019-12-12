Backup linebacker Robert Beal has placed his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

A redshirt sophomore, Beal played in 11 of 14 games as a redshirt freshman, but since then saw his playing time drop dramatically.

This season, the Norcross native appeared on only four games, making eight tackles with one quarterback pressure. Five of Beal’s tackles came during Georgia’s rout of Arkansas State.

Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report the news.

At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Beal was a former four-star recruit according to Rivals and the nation’s 177th-overall prospect. However, he was never was able to receive consistent playing time, due largely to the emergence of Azeez Ojulari, the arrival of junior college transfer Jermaine Johnson and freshman Nolan Smith.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Beal suffered a setback prior to his 2018 campaign when he missed several weeks with mono.

Beal will have two more years of eligibility.

He becomes the third Bulldog known to have placed his name in the transfer portal, joining walk-on wide receiver Josh Moran and walk-on running back Prather Hudson.