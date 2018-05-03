Redshirt sophomore Chris Barnes announced on Instagram on Thursday that he has decided to transfer.

Barnes becomes the third player in the past month to announce he’s leaving the program, joining linebacker Jaleel Laguins and offensive lineman Pat Allen.

“You have been with me on my journey and I’m grateful to you for everything. Thank you for everything, but after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and coaches, I’ve made the decision to transfer from the University of Georgia,” Barnes wrote. “I’m grateful for the many lifetime memories I’ve created with my teammates, fans, and the Athens community.”

Basically, Barnes was a man without a position with the Bulldogs after initially signing with the team as an offensive guard. He was soon surpassed in the rotation as Georgia’s recruitment at the position began to improve.

Barnes was moved to defensive line toward the end of spring practice before the player announced he had decided to move on.

“He’s still learning where to line up,” head coach Kirby Smart said when initially asked about Barnes’ move to defense. “That’s really on us. We just haven’t had a chance to work with him. But he has been very open, because he knows it gives him an opportunity to contribute and work hard at it.”

Barnes played in just one game For his career, seeing action against Missouri last season.