If you’ve noticed an extra large amount of high school football coaches milling in and around campus for this week’s Georgia Coaches Clinic, you’d be 100 percent correct.

Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart is known for going big, like urging Georgia fans to pack Sanford Stadium for G-Day.

This year, he’s pulled out all the stops for this week’s three-day clinic, which features some big-name instructors in New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

"My expectation is to put on the best clinic in the country because I think I’m at the best university in the country,” Smart said. “So, we’re going to put the best speakers out there. We’re going to let them come talk.”

Each of the three were happy to oblige.

“Coach (Bill) Belichick was like, ‘Absolutely, I would love to come speak at your clinic because you’ve got one of the best states in the country to play football in,’” Smart said. “(Sean) McVay and Dan Quinn were the same way.’’

Along with getting the chance to speak with and learn from some of the NFL’s best coaches, participants are also getting the opportunity to sit in pre- and post-practice meetings with Smart, as well as Bulldog assistants.

“We’re going to let coaches be able to sit in our meetings and learn. Not many people are willing to do that in a clinic, but I’m trying to give back to them because they’re our feeder program,” Smart said. “The state of Georgia has the best high school coaches in the country, because our state education system is such that they get good benefits, they get good pay, so if they’re developing tough, hard-nosed, disciplined football players, guess who I get to inherit? Those guys. So, it’s somewhat of a minor league for us. I really believe that you should give back to them.”

So, why are more NFL coaches now becoming more involved?

Blame the NCAA.

A new rule prohibits colleges from paying high school coaches who have athletes at or are being recruited by schools from hosting clinics.

In other words, that severely cuts into Georgia’s list of would-be speakers considering the Bulldogs routinely recruit and sign players from the state’s best high school programs.

“They’ve already made a rule where we can’t have a high school coach come speak. So, when you take that away, why would high school coaches want to come to our clinic if they can’t watch other high school coaches speak?” Smart said. “You’d better have a star-studded cast to get ‘em to come.”

That hasn’t been a problem.

Typically, 500 coaches from around the southeast attend the event. This year, that number according to Smart is over 1,000.

"If you go to the core purpose of it, the point of a coaching clinic is not to raise money, not to make money. It’s to promote a game that I love, that I think has been really good to me. But it’s also great for kids,” Smart said. “It’s great for student-athletes. You think about the opportunities that our players got to go to the University of Georgia and play football and get an education. That’s invaluable. So, we’re trying to give back to the high school coaches in Georgia, and really all over the country.”