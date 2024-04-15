Georgia running back Andrew Paul announced on Instagram Monday he intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The portal opens at midnight.

Paul will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Paul spent the last two seasons with the Bulldogs, although he missed his entire freshman year after suffering an ACL injury in Georgia’s second preseason scrimmage of 2022.

He returned to the field last year, playing in seven games, rushing 29 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs.

His lone touchdown came in Georgia’s win against Ole Miss.

With Paul gone, that leaves Georgia with Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, sophomore Roderick Robinson, redshirt sophomore Branson Robinson (still recovering from a torn patella tendon), along with early enrollee Chauncey Bowens. Fellow freshmen Dwight Phillips and Nate Frazier will join the program shortly.

The Bulldogs also still have walk-on Cash Jones and Len’Neth Whitehead.

Paul played in Saturday’s G-Day game, rushing four times for 44 yards and a touchdown.