JEFFERSON – Running back Andrew Paul was careful not to let any information slip when asked about the progress of his knee since tearing his ACL in practice last August.

His reluctance to share information had nothing to do with the recovery itself.

Other than “it’s going pretty good,” injury updates that don’t come from Kirby Smart himself apparently break the media etiquette code that Georgia’s head coach has established for his players. Therefore, Paul—apologetically—declined to share.

Nevertheless, other than a visible scar from the surgery, Paul’s recovery appears to be going just fine.

“We feel good about him coming back healthy,” said Smart during spring camp. “We feel good about where he’ll be for fall camp.”

Although Paul declined to talk about himself, he had no trouble as far as his teammates in the backfield were concerned.

“We’ve got a lot of depth. Our biggest thing is we’ve just got to stay healthy,” Paul said. “But if we can stay healthy, we think we can be the best running back corps in the nation.”

But can they stay healthy?

A balky hamstring cut short the spring for senior Kendall Milton, with Daijun Edwards also missing time with a similar injury before coming back to play in the G-Day game.

Sophomore Branson Robinson, meanwhile, underwent surgery on his foot. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll return.

With coaches and trainers expected to take it easy with Paul as he works himself back, freshman Roderick Robinson could get a longer look than he ordinarily might.

“He’s definitely bigger than everybody over there,” Paul said. “His size is definitely something that can give you a pounding, and the other guys a blow, in the running game.”

It’s just going to depend on how quickly he picks up the offense.

“That’s the key,” Paul said. “Once you get comfortable, you can play fast. Just learn the playbook and get used to how physical we are.”