Luke Anderson has been a highly recruited prospect out of Florida for more than a year now. The 6-foot-8 forward emerged early last travel season as a player college coaches would track because of his combination of size and a high skill level. Playing with Team Knight so far this travel season, his recruitment has continued to heat up. Georgia and Iowa State are the two schools going after him the hardest. He said he also still talks to Georgia Tech and South Florida quite a bit, and sometimes hears from Florida State. Anderson grew up a fan of Florida and recently attended team camp on its campus, but the Gators have shown minimal interest according to him. Prior to Chris Mack’s departure for Louisville, Xavier was a serious player and had him on campus for an official visit, but the Musketeers are no longer in the mix.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “They came into the picture right before the first live period in April. Chad Dollar went over there from South Florida and started recruiting me. I was Tom Crean’s first stop when he got that job. I like him a lot. I went up there a few weeks ago and it was literally the best workout I’ve ever seen. I was walking the streets and random older people were asking me if I was going to Georgia. It was great.”

Georgia Tech: “I talk to Georgia Tech quite a bit. They probably text me and check in on me at least once a week. That’s a great school and a good program.” Iowa State: “I really like their program. Their coaches are really cool. Their coaches and I have been talking for the longest. They were my first high-major offer. I’ve been building a relationship since last year right before the Elite 100 camp, right when they could start calling on June 15. I feel like even if I don’t go there, I’d still be cool with their coaches.” South Florida: “This year they were obviously not very good, but it wasn’t their fault because they didn’t inherit much and they didn’t recruit those players. They started playing better at the end of the year. Their future is bright. They recruited some really good players so they should be much better. They were on me, so I really trust them.”

RIVALS’ REACTION