Anderson, Bulldogs stay hot

Although it’s just four games into the season, Ben Anderson’s struggles from a year ago at the plate seem to be history.

Tuesday night, Anderson went 4-for-4 with his second home run to pace No. 16 Georgia past Wofford, 7-1.

“It feels good. I feel like I’m seeing the ball well and the hits are falling,” Anderson said. ““All you can do is try to stay the same. It’s just about trying to put together level swings, make good swings on good pitches. The hits are falling this year. I just hope to keep it up.”

Last season was one Anderson – now 6-for-9 to start the year - certainly looked to forget.

Although much was due to bad luck, it was nonetheless frustrating for the graduate, who batted just 206 last spring.

Head coach Scott Stricklin certainly likes what he sees.

“The thing with Ben Anderson is he’s just really consistent. He’s going to be a doctor and with him everything is regimented,” Stricklin said. “He’s so intelligent, he’s such a hard worker and he does things the right way. He’s got a process. When you do thing consistently, you get consistent results.”

Anderson’s homer was not the only on the evening. Sophomore Corey Collins launched his first homer – a moonshot high over the fence in right as the Bulldogs scored five of their seven runs in their final two turns at bat.

Georgia (4-0) outhit Wofford, 9-2.

On the mound, there was a lot for the Bulldogs to be happy with.

Garrett Brown made his first start after missing all of last year following Tommy John surgery, but he ever had the opportunity to get past the second inning. It wasn’t his fault.

A 22-minute light delay proved too long a way for Brown to return. Brown retired five the six batters he faced prior to the delay.

Sophomore lefty Luke Wagner (1-0) took it from there.

Wagner struck out five over the next 2.1 innings with his only real trouble came in the fourth, when the Terriers used an error by Cory Acton at second to load the bases with one out.

But Wofford did not score. After Wagner struck out Ben Schulte, Zeb Roos was hit by a pitch with two strikes. However, the umpires ruled that Roos leaned into the pitch and after a brief review, was ruled out taking the run off the board.

Jaden Woods made sure the lead stood right there.

The sophomore lefty was dominant. Woods-the Bulldogs’ third pitcher on the evening-went 3.2 innings, allowing one run on a hit and two walks with a career-high seven strikeouts as Georgia improved to 4-0.

“I felt pretty good out there. Coach (Sean) Kenny told me to be ready to pitch to day, and I was ready to pitch,” Wood said. “I do a journal before every game, and today in my journal, I write to the be the best person that I can be. I’m proud of myself for just accomplishing that.”

Will Pearson replaced Woods in the eighth and recorded the final out before Jack Gowen closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

“He (Woods) can start, but I think the thing that’s keeping him from doing that is the breaking ball,” Stricklin said. “But you can see it’s getting better. He got some swings and misses with it tonight. He and Coach Kenny changed his grips on it and it’s getting better and better. The sky’s the limit for him. I’m so excited about his future.”

Meanwhile, Georgia’s bats had trouble getting started.

The Bulldogs were able to grab a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Cole Tate before adding a second run in the third on an RBI double by Acton.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, there would be more to come.

Collins’ two-run homer in the seventh pushed Georgia’s lead to 4-0, a lead the Bulldogs maintained until the Terriers (2-2) scratched out a run in the eighth.

But Georgia responded, with Chaney Rogers getting the run back with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield before Anderson’s two-run shot over the fence in right center.

