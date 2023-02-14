Ben Anderson joked that although technically the calendar says he’s older than teammate Connor Tate, it’s really his fellow outfielder that’s showing his age.

“Let’s say he moves around like an old man,” smiled Anderson, who along with Tate are back with the Bulldogs as sixth-year players after taking advantage of the NCAA’s “Covid rule” that allows student-athletes who competed in 2020 an extra year of eligibility.

“I do look older than him—when he shaves and cuts his hair,” Tate shot back. “But yeah, with the long hair, I look super old.”

At 24 years of age, Tate and Anderson—two of Georgia’s team captains along with pitcher Nolan Crisp—are older than most of their collegiate contemporaries.

Head coach Scott Stricklin is certainly glad they came back. You can’t beat the experience.

Anderson has served as Georgia’s leadoff hitter in each of the previous two seasons, while Tate is coming off a season that saw him hit .345 with 13 home runs and 58 RBI. Last week, he was named to the preseason All-SEC second team.

“I definitely debated it (coming back),” said Anderson, who is headed off to medical school once his playing days are done. “A lot of people wish they were in my position and wish they had more years of playing college baseball and everything. So, thinking about it, I’m not going to be young but for so long, so I might as well play while I can.”

It’s no accident that both players came to the conclusion to play one more season.

“Yeah, his decision kind of leaned on mine as well,” Anderson said. “We both are older guys who think we have a chance to do something special this year.”

Tate agreed.

“I was in between coming back and not,” said Tate, scheduled to bat second for the Bulldogs. “Obviously, having Ben having a sixth year here obviously influenced me to come back. I didn’t want to be the only “old guy,” but with him by my side, my decision was easy.”

One player that Tate will not have by his side is twin brother Cole, who is headed off to camp with the Minnesota Twins this Sunday.

It’s only the second time since the twins are four years old that they won’t be on the same team.

“One (summer), I went to Maine, and he went to Alaska. That’s been it,” Connor Tate said. “I still live with him, so I see him every day, but he just got picked up by the Twins, so I won’t see him for a while.”

Although he won’t be around, Tate plans on doing his brother proud, along with making a good impression and serving as a proper role model for his younger teammates,

“I take a lot of pride in that,” Tate said. “You’ve seen me a long time now, and I’m not a big speaker. I like to show by my actions and let my actions speak for me.”

Being a good leader is an area Anderson also takes considerable pride in.

“Connor learned that from some of the better players before we were here, like Aaron Schunk, Cam Shepherd, and those guys. They had a great legacy here. They got the team headed in the right direction as far as how you need to compete in practice, act around the field, act going to class and everything,” Anderson said. “Anderson and I kind of followed in their footsteps, and now me and Connor are kind of passing the torch to them. We need to make sure we’re doing the right thing for them so they can do the same thing, and hopefully, the team will be just as good and hopefully better.”