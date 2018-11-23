After noticing the Georgia defense is allowing a substandard 4.12 yards per rush this season (yet yielding a respectable 128.5 rushing yards per game), it was soon discovered the average allowed is the most by any Bulldog team entering the Tech game since the Yellow Jackets installed their triple-option offense beginning in 2008.

Since Georgia Tech introduced its offense more than a decade ago, the Jackets’ offensive outings against Georgia have been a mixed bag. About half the time, or for probably five games, the Bulldogs at least somewhat contained to absolutely stonewalled its rival’s triple option; whereas for seemingly the remainder of the meetings, or five games including Tech’s three series victories during the 10-year stretch, the Jackets basically ran wild—while passing a little bit—on the Dogs.

Accordingly, I wanted to examine if there was any correlation between how Georgia had fared against the run each season entering “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” and, in turn, how efficient Georgia Tech’s run-heavy offense would be when defended by the Bulldogs. For instance, considering Georgia allows 4.12 yards per rush, which currently ranks 55th in the FBS (or yields 128.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th), is there any indication of how well Georgia Tech’s triple option will perform against the Bulldogs—and any suggestion for this Saturday’s outcome?

For the past 10 Georgia-Georgia Tech games, I noted the Bulldogs’ averages for rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry—and where each ranked at the time in the FBS—entering the contests, the total of offensive and rushing yards Georgia would yield to the Jackets—and each total’s per-play average—and the final outcome, or the annual scoring margin between the schools. That’s a total of nine different data sets.

Still, I found nothing—not a single association which would be considered even a moderate correlation between data sets of the roughly two-dozen coefficient correlations I figured. In other words, whether Georgia has been adept, inept, or somewhere in between at stopping the run for any of the last 10 seasons, such has not determined—not even close—the results of the Bulldogs’ defending Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense.

Just when I thought I may have done a lot of research on the day after Thanksgiving for perhaps nothing, I decided to add a tenth data set—the Jackets’ starting quarterback for each meeting, all five of them, four of whom made at least two consecutive starts versus Georgia if TaQuon Marshall, Saturday’s presumed starter for Tech under center, is included. And, I believe I finally spotted somewhat of a trend regarding the efficiency of Tech’s offense against Georgia—but as it related to whether the Jackets’ quarterback was making his first, or second, career start versus the Bulldogs (each Georgia Tech QB is followed by the season by which he made his first/second start against Georgia: the Jackets’ total yardage/yards per offensive play):