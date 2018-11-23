ANALYSIS: The Trend to Contain Tech’s Triple Option
After noticing the Georgia defense is allowing a substandard 4.12 yards per rush this season (yet yielding a respectable 128.5 rushing yards per game), it was soon discovered the average allowed is the most by any Bulldog team entering the Tech game since the Yellow Jackets installed their triple-option offense beginning in 2008.
Since Georgia Tech introduced its offense more than a decade ago, the Jackets’ offensive outings against Georgia have been a mixed bag. About half the time, or for probably five games, the Bulldogs at least somewhat contained to absolutely stonewalled its rival’s triple option; whereas for seemingly the remainder of the meetings, or five games including Tech’s three series victories during the 10-year stretch, the Jackets basically ran wild—while passing a little bit—on the Dogs.
Accordingly, I wanted to examine if there was any correlation between how Georgia had fared against the run each season entering “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” and, in turn, how efficient Georgia Tech’s run-heavy offense would be when defended by the Bulldogs. For instance, considering Georgia allows 4.12 yards per rush, which currently ranks 55th in the FBS (or yields 128.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th), is there any indication of how well Georgia Tech’s triple option will perform against the Bulldogs—and any suggestion for this Saturday’s outcome?
For the past 10 Georgia-Georgia Tech games, I noted the Bulldogs’ averages for rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry—and where each ranked at the time in the FBS—entering the contests, the total of offensive and rushing yards Georgia would yield to the Jackets—and each total’s per-play average—and the final outcome, or the annual scoring margin between the schools. That’s a total of nine different data sets.
Still, I found nothing—not a single association which would be considered even a moderate correlation between data sets of the roughly two-dozen coefficient correlations I figured. In other words, whether Georgia has been adept, inept, or somewhere in between at stopping the run for any of the last 10 seasons, such has not determined—not even close—the results of the Bulldogs’ defending Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense.
Just when I thought I may have done a lot of research on the day after Thanksgiving for perhaps nothing, I decided to add a tenth data set—the Jackets’ starting quarterback for each meeting, all five of them, four of whom made at least two consecutive starts versus Georgia if TaQuon Marshall, Saturday’s presumed starter for Tech under center, is included. And, I believe I finally spotted somewhat of a trend regarding the efficiency of Tech’s offense against Georgia—but as it related to whether the Jackets’ quarterback was making his first, or second, career start versus the Bulldogs (each Georgia Tech QB is followed by the season by which he made his first/second start against Georgia: the Jackets’ total yardage/yards per offensive play):
|Quarterback
|GT Offense (1st start)
|UGA's result (1st start)
|GT Offense (2nd start)
|UGA's result (2nd start)
|
Josh Nesbitt
|
2008: 428/6.9
|
Lost, 45-42
|
2009: 340/5.3
|
Won, 30-24
|
Tevin Washington*
|
2010: 512/5.6
|
Won, 42-34
|
2011: 355/5.1
|
Won, 31-17
|
Justin Thomas*
|
2014: 463/5.4
|
Lost, 30-24
|
2015: 276/4.7
|
Won, 13-7
|
TaQuon Marshall
|
2017: 226/4.1
|
Won, 38-7
|
2018: ???
|
???
Maybe, more like probably, call it a coincidence—but it does appear perhaps the lone preexisting factor in determining if Georgia can contain Tech’s triple option or not has nothing to do with the Bulldogs’ run-stopping prowess during the season but, simply, if they’re facing a quarterback making his first or second career start against them.
Notably, Tevin Washington made a third start against Georgia, to which Tech fared even worse on offense than in his second start, averaging just 4.8 yards per play in a 42-10 Bulldog win in 2012. Granted, Justin Thomas made a third start, as well, whereby the Yellow Jackets averaged 7.5 yards per play in a 30-24 Georgia loss in 2016. However, what might have been his third start under center against the Bulldogs was actually Thomas’ initial appearance, in a way, as he opposed a Kirby Smart/Mel Tucker defense for the first time.
Finally, if the big-drop-off-in-second-start trend against Georgia is to continue, how reasonable is it to expect Morgan and Tech’s triple option to actually perform worse on Saturday than a year ago when the Jackets totaled just 226 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per play in a 31-point defeat?
Regarding the 2017 meeting, let me add that with just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets were averaging 5.2 yards per rush at the time, on pace to amass more than 300 yards rushing alone, and trailed by only a single touchdown, 14-7. Hence, after it had previously taken Georgia seemingly as much as a year adjusting to a new face running Georgia Tech’s offense, the Bulldogs instead shut down Morgan and the triple option last season beginning with the third quarter—and, apparently, after mere halftime adjustments had been made.