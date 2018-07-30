Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 11:33:07 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Analysis: Georgia lands four-star Rian Davis
David Berry •
Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer
Rob Cassidy breaks down four-star linebacker
Rian Davis
and his commitment to the Bulldogs.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}