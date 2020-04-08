Nevertheless, missing out on the spring is a detriment to all involved, no matter the impact they’re expected to make.

The five players listed below certainly won’t be strangers to readers of this article, as they all figure to play integral roles for the Bulldogs.

Today, we’ll take a look at the defense.

On Monday, we listed five offensive players we feel could have really benefitted from the spring practices that were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Channing Tindall, inside linebacker: Tindall didn’t have quite the season many were expecting after a strong finish to 2018.

The South Carolina native only accounted for 9 stops, as he found himself behind the likes of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker on the depth chart at inside linebacker.

Ironically, five of those tackles came in the season opener against Vanderbilt. After that, he was seemingly lost in the shuffle.

Rumors of a possible transfer proved unfounded, but Tindall could have used the spring to re-establish himself and put himself in position for more playing time this fall.

Adam Anderson, outside linebacker: The competition level has risen at the position since Anderson first signed with the Bulldogs.

While he’s still considered one of the Bulldogs’ better pass-rushers after accounting for 18 quarterback pressures (third-most on the team), Anderson’s essentially been a third-down specialist.

The development of Azeez Ojulari and arrivals of Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson have helped to cut into Anderson’s time.

A strong spring would have gone a long way to perhaps securing even more opportunities.

Rian Davis, inside linebacker: Davis suffered an ACL his senior year in high school, and it cost him his freshman year with the Bulldogs.

The former four-star performer is healthy, and was hoping to use spring drills as a way of catapulting himself up the depth chart.

Although the presence of Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean probably precluded him from winning a starting job, he certainly could have used the spring as a means of working his way into the two-deep.

Netori Johnson, defensive line: The former offensive lineman made the switch to defense and actually showed flashes of what he can do during the course of the 2019 campaign.

That included the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, when he came up with a sack for a loss of 12 yards.

Due to some depth questions, Johnson temporarily moved back to offense for the Sugar Bowl. But he's back on the defensive side where he could work himself toward earning some backup reps as part of the rotation. He will still practice on both sides of the ball just in case.

Johnson is pretty nimble for a big guy and could still make a bigger impact than some might think, despite the loss of spring practice.

Timon Mitchell, defensive line: Mitchell is now in his second year with the program, and from what we understand, is set to serve as one of the top backups at nose behind Jordan Davis.

At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Mitchell has the size and strength to make an impact, but still lacks experience, considering he’s just a redshirt freshman.

Nevertheless, coaches were impressed with what they saw from the Nashville native as he earned co-Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year Honors.

Although the lack of a spring won’t damage Mitchell as far as potential playtime is concerned, a full spring would have enabled him to really hit the ground running this fall.