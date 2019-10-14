PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina, several things jumped out at me—and most of them not good in regard to the Bulldogs.

Saturday's loss by Kirby Smart and company marked the most points Georgia had ever been favored by entering a game which ultimately resulted in defeat.

Most notably, what struck me was the fact that Georgia was, simply, defeated—as what opened as a 24-point favorite, reached as high as -25, before dropping and closing with the Bulldogs -21 over the Gamecocks. After some time researching, come to find out, dating all the way back to 1950, it marked the most points Georgia had ever been favored by entering a game which ultimately resulted in a loss. The eight times since 1950 Georgia entered a game as at least a 14-point favorite, but lost:

UGA Losses when Favored by 14+ Points (since 1950) UGA favored by Opponent, season Opponent's Score 21 South Carolina, 2019 20-17 20 Vanderbilt, 1994 43-30 18 Wake Forest, 1979 22-21 17 Vanderbilt, 1973 18-14 16 Kentucky, 1996 24-17 15.5 Vanderbilt, 1991 27-25 14.5 Vanderbilt, 2006 24-22 14 Vanderbilt, 2016 17-16

What’s more in their losing effort, the Bulldogs actually outgained the Gamecocks in total yardage, 468 to 297, or a difference of plus-171. I went back and looked at every Georgia loss—all 275 of them—since the beginning of the Bulldogs’ modern era of football (i.e., since the end of WWII). I found that Georgia’s loss to South Carolina on Saturday was only the 19th time the Bulldogs had a yard differential of at least plus-100 resulting in a defeat, and just the 9th contest whereby they had at least 150 more yards than its opponent coming in a loss:

UGA's Top Yardage Differential Resulting in a Loss (since 1945) UGA's yardage differential Opponent, season OPP's Score UGA's yards OPP's yards +269 Virginia, 1995* 34-27 525 256 +250 Vanderbilt, 2016 17-16 421 171 +227 Kentucky, 2009 34-27 487 260 +214 Florida, 1958 7-6 350 136 +187 Tennessee, 1992 34-31 569 382 +183 Georgia Tech, 1985 20-16 371 188 +171 South Carolina, 2019 20-17 468 297 +166 Stanford, 1978** 25-22 504 338 +154 Georgia Tech, 1954 7-3 237 73