{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 07:35:07 -0500') }}

An Upset Loss Like No Other

Patrick Garbin
Team & Research Writer

PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina, several things jumped out at me—and most of them not good in regard to the Bulldogs.

Saturday's loss by Kirby Smart and company marked the most points Georgia had ever been favored by entering a game which ultimately resulted in defeat.
Most notably, what struck me was the fact that Georgia was, simply, defeated—as what opened as a 24-point favorite, reached as high as -25, before dropping and closing with the Bulldogs -21 over the Gamecocks. After some time researching, come to find out, dating all the way back to 1950, it marked the most points Georgia had ever been favored by entering a game which ultimately resulted in a loss.

The eight times since 1950 Georgia entered a game as at least a 14-point favorite, but lost:

UGA Losses when Favored by 14+ Points (since 1950)
UGA favored by Opponent, season Opponent's Score

21

South Carolina, 2019

20-17

20

Vanderbilt, 1994

43-30

18

Wake Forest, 1979

22-21

17

Vanderbilt, 1973

18-14

16

Kentucky, 1996

24-17

15.5

Vanderbilt, 1991

27-25

14.5

Vanderbilt, 2006

24-22

14

Vanderbilt, 2016

17-16

What’s more in their losing effort, the Bulldogs actually outgained the Gamecocks in total yardage, 468 to 297, or a difference of plus-171.

I went back and looked at every Georgia loss—all 275 of them—since the beginning of the Bulldogs’ modern era of football (i.e., since the end of WWII). I found that Georgia’s loss to South Carolina on Saturday was only the 19th time the Bulldogs had a yard differential of at least plus-100 resulting in a defeat, and just the 9th contest whereby they had at least 150 more yards than its opponent coming in a loss:

UGA's Top Yardage Differential Resulting in a Loss (since 1945)
UGA's yardage differential Opponent, season OPP's Score UGA's yards OPP's yards

+269

Virginia, 1995*

34-27

525

256

+250

Vanderbilt, 2016

17-16

421

171

+227

Kentucky, 2009

34-27

487

260

+214

Florida, 1958

7-6

350

136

+187

Tennessee, 1992

34-31

569

382

+183

Georgia Tech, 1985

20-16

371

188

+171

South Carolina, 2019

20-17

468

297

+166

Stanford, 1978**

25-22

504

338

+154

Georgia Tech, 1954

7-3

237

73
* Peach Bowl ** Bluebonnet Bowl

Seemingly, special teams play and, especially, turnovers generally are the reasons for a team outgaining its opponent by a significant amount, yet losing the game—and such was the case against South Carolina as Georgia committed four turnovers while forcing none.

Accordingly, of Georgia’s nineteen +100-yards-but-lost games, 17 times the Bulldogs committed at least two turnovers, and 13 times they committed at least three. In fact, in those 19 games, Georgia averaged 3.68 turnovers per contest with a lowly turnover margin of minus-2.26.

{{ article.author_name }}