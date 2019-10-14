An Upset Loss Like No Other
PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina, several things jumped out at me—and most of them not good in regard to the Bulldogs.
Most notably, what struck me was the fact that Georgia was, simply, defeated—as what opened as a 24-point favorite, reached as high as -25, before dropping and closing with the Bulldogs -21 over the Gamecocks. After some time researching, come to find out, dating all the way back to 1950, it marked the most points Georgia had ever been favored by entering a game which ultimately resulted in a loss.
The eight times since 1950 Georgia entered a game as at least a 14-point favorite, but lost:
|UGA favored by
|Opponent, season
|Opponent's Score
|
21
|
South Carolina, 2019
|
20-17
|
20
|
Vanderbilt, 1994
|
43-30
|
18
|
Wake Forest, 1979
|
22-21
|
17
|
Vanderbilt, 1973
|
18-14
|
16
|
Kentucky, 1996
|
24-17
|
15.5
|
Vanderbilt, 1991
|
27-25
|
14.5
|
Vanderbilt, 2006
|
24-22
|
14
|
Vanderbilt, 2016
|
17-16
What’s more in their losing effort, the Bulldogs actually outgained the Gamecocks in total yardage, 468 to 297, or a difference of plus-171.
I went back and looked at every Georgia loss—all 275 of them—since the beginning of the Bulldogs’ modern era of football (i.e., since the end of WWII). I found that Georgia’s loss to South Carolina on Saturday was only the 19th time the Bulldogs had a yard differential of at least plus-100 resulting in a defeat, and just the 9th contest whereby they had at least 150 more yards than its opponent coming in a loss:
|UGA's yardage differential
|Opponent, season
|OPP's Score
|UGA's yards
|OPP's yards
|
+269
|
Virginia, 1995*
|
34-27
|
525
|
256
|
+250
|
Vanderbilt, 2016
|
17-16
|
421
|
171
|
+227
|
Kentucky, 2009
|
34-27
|
487
|
260
|
+214
|
Florida, 1958
|
7-6
|
350
|
136
|
+187
|
Tennessee, 1992
|
34-31
|
569
|
382
|
+183
|
Georgia Tech, 1985
|
20-16
|
371
|
188
|
+171
|
South Carolina, 2019
|
20-17
|
468
|
297
|
+166
|
Stanford, 1978**
|
25-22
|
504
|
338
|
+154
|
Georgia Tech, 1954
|
7-3
|
237
|
73
Seemingly, special teams play and, especially, turnovers generally are the reasons for a team outgaining its opponent by a significant amount, yet losing the game—and such was the case against South Carolina as Georgia committed four turnovers while forcing none.
Accordingly, of Georgia’s nineteen +100-yards-but-lost games, 17 times the Bulldogs committed at least two turnovers, and 13 times they committed at least three. In fact, in those 19 games, Georgia averaged 3.68 turnovers per contest with a lowly turnover margin of minus-2.26.