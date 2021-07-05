All indications are and have been that Georgia intends to take three or four receivers in the Class of 2022. With Kojo Antwi announcing his commitment to Ohio State and Evan Stewart and Shaleak Knotts both publicly leaving Georgia out of their top groups, the focus is narrowing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Today, UGASports updates where Georgia is in its recruitment of wide receivers targets. What does the big board look like now?