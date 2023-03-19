This was not the sort of start Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin was hoping for to kick off the SEC portion of the schedule.

Sixteenth-ranked South Carolina made it look easy, routing the Bulldogs for the second straight game on Sunday to sweep the three-game series at Foley Field.

Sunday’s 12-1 defeat came on the heels of Saturday’s 12-2 loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader after the Gamecocks (20-1, 3-0) scored two with two out in the ninth for a 5-4 win in Game 1.

Apparently, the gut-wrenching loss took quite a toll. The Bulldogs (13-7, 0-3) simply were not the same, as South Carolina bludgeoned its way to a pair of run-rule wins.

“I think not winning that first game carried over to the next game yesterday, and you could still kind of feel it today,” said center fielder Ben Anderson, one of Georgia’s three co-captains. “We’ve got to learn to turn the page better. I didn’t think we were great offensively, and I don’t think we were great on the mound … they limited the free passes, we gave up a lot of free passes and they capitalized on those. We’ve just got to turn the page. We know we’re a good team and can play at a high level; we’ve just got to do it.”

South Carolina's sweep of Georgia was the first time the Bulldogs have been swept in an SEC series at home since Florida in 2017 and the first time in league play since 2019 at Mississippi State.

Stricklin did not sugarcoat his team’s performance. After being outscored 29-7 in the three games, there was nothing positive to say.

“You have to have good starts. I think Jaden (Woods) gave us a good start, his Game 1 was how you script it. We had a lead in the ninth and let it get away,” Stricklin said. “They out-pitched us, they out-hit us and they out-fielded us. They beat us in every single way. That was certainly as good as they’ve played all year long, but they stepped up when they needed to. But that’s the disappointing thing. We got beat in every facet.”

The schedule does not get any easier.

Georgia’s next two conference series are on the road, first this weekend at Auburn, followed by a trip to Nashville and three games with Vanderbilt.

Before that, the Bulldogs take on Georgia State Tuesday at Coolray Park in Lawrenceville.

“It can turn around pretty quick when you’ve got a veteran team as we do and a talented team as we do,” Stricklin said. “But that has to start on Tuesday. We have to come out and be the aggressors. We were not the aggressors this weekend; they were, and they took it to us. We needed to be the aggressors on Tuesday, and hopefully, that will carry over into the weekend.”

The only bright spot for the Bulldogs was Charlie Condon, who extended his hitting streak to 19 games with his ninth home run.

Condon’s home run came in the sixth, but South Carolina (20-1, 3-0) responded with two of its own in the seventh to run-rule the Bulldogs, who went down in order in the inning’s bottom half.

“The post-game message is this is the same team that’s been hanging 10 runs on everyone in the preseason and playing good baseball,” Condon said. “Nothing has changed. We just had a bad weekend. We just need to flip the script and come back ready to put some runs on the board.”

Stricklin said he expects his team to bounce back.

“I expect us to bounce back, and I expect us to play really well on Tuesday,” Stricklin said. “That’s what I expect. That’s the best thing about baseball; you’re not too far away from your next game. (Monday) is going to be a long day, I can tell you that, but we have to flip the page.”

Charlie Goldstein received an impromptu start after freshman Kolten Smith became ill and was unable to take the mound.

Initially, he did not do so badly.

After giving up a leadoff home run to Will McGillis, Goldstein struck out five of the next six batters.

However, he could not make it out of the third.

After McGillis struck for his second home run, the Gamecocks would score four more times, three charged to Goldstein (0-1) and another to Kyle Greenler.

The lead grew to 7-0 in the fourth on Gavin Casas’ 11th home of the year off Dalton Rhadans.

After South Carolina pushed the lead to 10-0 in the sixth, Casas’ second home run pushed the margin to 12-1.

NOTE: Smith was not the only Bulldog feeling a touch of what Stricklin described as the flu. Per Stricklin, seven people in the clubhouse became sick, five pitchers and two of the managers.

“It was crazy how that happened. It started (Saturday) and went into last night and today,” Stricklin said. “It was one of those things that we went through but that’s no excuse. We got beat. We had some guys who were down, but we just got beat.”

