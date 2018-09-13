As we continue our Insider's Take series previewing Georgia's opponents, it's time to turn our attention to Middle Tennessee State. Today we touch base with Luis Torres of the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

UGASports: What does quarterback Brent Stockstill bring to the equation?

Torres: "Brent Stockstill is not the tallest, not the biggest and not the fastest quarterback you’ll see, but the guy is just tough and gritty. He’s also productive. He holds almost every major passing record in program history. He’s not flashy, but he gets it done. Stockstill is a rhythm passer and needs to hit on his early passes. A perfect example of this was last week against UT Martin where he struggled with his accuracy for most of the first half before throwing his three best passes of the night on a scoring drive at the end of the half. He’ll also tuck it and run some in offensive coordinator Tony Franklin’s offense. Stockstill is a good player and good quarterback."

UGASports: What does head coach Rick Stockstill mean when he talks about the defense playing with urgency?

Torres: "MTSU’s defense struggled in stretches against UT Martin. Not only did they miss a ton of tackles, Coach Stockstill said they did not line up as quickly as he would have liked them to. That’s where his comments of playing with a bit of urgency came from. He went into a little more detail during Monday’s press conference saying it was more of a factor of the defense being on the field too much and getting tired. The defense was on the field for more than 90 snaps."

UGASports: How much does MTSU's experience against Power 5 schools help in a game like this?

Torres: "I think it will help. Last season, MTSU went to Syracuse and won 30-23, which was the program’s fifth win over a Power 5 team under Stockstill. Maryland in 2008 and 2009, Georgia Tech in 2012 and Missouri in 2016 are the others. However, Georgia is not like the others. The Bulldogs are one of the top programs in the country and are on par with the Alabama team MTSU played in 2015. The Crimson Tide won that game 37-10 with Brent Stockstill under center. The coaching experience that the elder Stockstill has can only help on Saturday."

UGASports: What area is MTSU going to have the toughest time matching up with Georgia and on the flipside where do the Blue Raiders think they can have success?

Torres: MTSU is going to struggle against Georgia’s size up front on both sides of the ball. The Blue Raiders’ offensive line struggled against Vanderbilt giving up six sacks and four more against UT Martin. The defensive has yet to have a sack this season, although it’s a byproduct of the way MTSU blitzes their outside linebackers. "If there’s one area I think MTSU has an advantage in is their shifty receivers. Ty Lee and Brad Anderson are not the tallest, but both can run. I’m sure Franklin will have a gameplan to try and get those guys in space and matched up against Georgia’s linebackers."

UGASports: The line is 31 points. Is that fair and how do you see the game breaking down?