An Insider's Take on LSU
Saturday, No. 2 Georgia plays its most anticipated game to date, when the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to take on No. 12 LSU.
There’s a lot at stake for both teams, obviously—particularly for unbeaten Georgia, which hopes to stay in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
To get a better idea of what to expect, we turn to Sam Spiegelman of our sister site TigerDetails.com, who answers our five questions as part of our latest “Insider’s Take.”
UGASports: Coach Orgeron talked about how turnovers and the fact Florida controlled the line of scrimmage cost the Tigers the game. How do you believe LSU responds to his week’s challenge?
Spiegelman: “It was certainly the first time in six games when LSU failed to control the game in the trenches and shot themselves in the foot with turnovers. The three turnovers were a season-high, and Joe Burrow tossed his first interception of the year. I expect LSU’s line to play better now that left tackle Saahdiq Charles will be another week healthier, and Adrian Magee will have a full week back at left guard. LSU has consistently responded to its inconsistency this season—after an off-week, the team has rebounded the next Saturday. I expect LSU to play well up front and be careful not to lose the turnover battle for a second week in a row.”
