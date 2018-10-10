Saturday, No. 2 Georgia plays its most anticipated game to date, when the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to take on No. 12 LSU.

There’s a lot at stake for both teams, obviously—particularly for unbeaten Georgia, which hopes to stay in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

To get a better idea of what to expect, we turn to Sam Spiegelman of our sister site TigerDetails.com, who answers our five questions as part of our latest “Insider’s Take.”