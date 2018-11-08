No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn will meet for the third time in the past calendar year Saturday, and once again the Bulldogs have a lot on the line.

The Bulldogs have to keep winning if they want to stay in the picture for the College Football Playoff. The Tigers, who have had their share of ups and downs, would love nothing more than to end Georgia's dream.

To find out if the Tigers have what it takes, we touched base with our good friend Bryan Matthews of AuburnSports.com.

UGASports: What's the temperature of the Auburn fan base as it relates to this season, and how much will the game against Georgia ultimately affect how this season is viewed?

Matthews: Most Auburn fans are already disappointed with the season to this point, and a loss to Georgia will only deepen those feelings. They were led to believe this year's team was primed to compete for a championship. A win, although unlikely, would go a long way in turning those frowns upside down, but AU is still looking at another four-loss season even with a W.

UGASports: Auburn went back to its tempo offense to pull out a win over Texas A&M. Why do you think coaches went away from that? And do you expect the Tigers to go back to that style against the Bulldogs?

Matthews: Gus Malzahn stopped running a consistent hurry-up, no-huddle offense after 2014 and hasn't offered up a real explanation since, despite repeated queries. Auburn's two-minute offense was the difference in rallying for two late touchdowns against Texas A&M. It makes a lot of sense for Auburn to run more of the four-wide sets with tempo in an upset bid of UGA, but I seriously doubt Malzahn will do it unless he's forced to. He's really stubborn, and talked a lot about needing a consistent running game to have a chance to beat a team like Georgia at his Tuesday press conference.

UGASports: Break down Jarrett Stidham's season this year.

Matthews: Stidham has suffered from a poor running game and a very inconsistent offensive line, which has negatively impacted his play. He's tended to bail when he feels pressure or thinks he feels pressure, although he's improved in that area a little bit the last few weeks. He's still got a big arm but has struggled to connect on some long throws when he's had receivers open. The best he's looked was those final two drives against TAMU.

UGASports; What's been the most surprising area of Auburn's season this year—both good and bad?

Matthews: The most surprising thing is that a coach who proclaims that Auburn is a run-first, play-action team would have such poor production and personnel at running back and offensive line. The emergence of redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow at running back has been a positive. He's AU's only real weapon at the position, along with some talented true freshmen wide receivers. The defense has been good, but not as dominating as many projected. That's a bit of a surprise. Deshaun Davis has been terrific at inside linebacker, and Nick Coe has really come on strong at Buck linebacker in the last month.

UGASports: Georgia is a double-digit favorite for one of the rare meetings in this series. What must Auburn do to disprove the experts and pull the upset? Can they?

Matthews: Have a lot of breaks go their way. I mean, they clearly can't simply line up and beat Georgia. Auburn would definitely have to have a big edge in turnovers and get several big plays out of special teams and on offense. The Tigers haven't won at Sanford Stadium in 13 years, and UGA is more talented and a better team. That's not a recipe for success for AU.