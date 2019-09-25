Chalk up Tom Crean’s reputation as a coach who knows how to put players in the NBA for getting Georgia it’s first commitment for the Class of 2020.

Norcross High standout Josh Taylor said his was an easy choice to make.

“Ever since I got the offer, I’ve known about Tom Cream, I’ve known how well he’s been handling the program and because of that, Georgia really jumped to the top of my list,” Taylor said Wednesday night in a telephone interview with UGASports.

The 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. strong forward is the No. 72 player for the Class of 2021, but confirmed he does plan on reclassifying to the Class of 2020, making him the first commitment for the Bulldogs’ upcoming class.

“Georgia actually accepted me for both classes,” said Taylor. “Not all schools did that; a few did, which was good, but the ones that were, they really didn’t jump at me like UGA did.”

Crean’s work with former Bulldog Nic Claxton also played a huge role.

In just one year, Crean helped turn Claxton from a very good player into the first pick of the second round by the Brooklyn Nets, something that did not go unnoticed by Taylor.

“That was a definitely a factor. This weekend, Nic was there and we got to see him and Coach Crean got to show on film how Nic progressed,” Taylor said. “He showed how Nic was when Coach Crean first got there to right before he left how he looked. The transformation was day and night. You could really see the difference. That really pushed me even further because my dream is to go to the NBA and I feel like he can do it, he can push me to be that kind of player.”

According to Rivals basketball analyst Dan McDonald, Taylor has the ability to play both forward spots with the Bulldogs, be a shot maker from the perimeter, and put the ball on the floor to attack the basket.

Taylor made his decision after taking his official visit to Georgia over the weekend, although the way he explains, his choice was almost already made even before he and his family stepped foot on campus.

“Kind of, sort of but at the same time not really,” Taylor said. “We were considering it; we were strongly considering it. When we took our first unofficial, we told ourselves that this could really be a place where I could thrive. The visit confirmed it. The atmosphere was lovely; just what I love to be around.”

The chance to check out Georgia’s win over Notre Dame was the icing on the cake.

“It was really, really amazing because that was my first college football game,” Taylor said. “It was so big, it set the standards super high. The whole game, the jets; It was a great, great experience for me and my family.”

The fourth-quarter light show also stood out.

“It was amazing,” Taylor said. “I was blown away.”

Being able to stay close to home and play his college ball didn’t hurt Georgia’s chances, either.

“Georgia is a basketball state, a football state, so being at home and play in front of my family and friends where it’s not too far for them to come watch me is amazing,” Taylor said. “That was one of the things I was considering