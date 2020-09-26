 UGASports - All the news from UGA at Arkansas
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 20:32:56 -0500') }} football

All the news from UGA at Arkansas

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports
Publisher
All of our coverage won't fit on the front page of UGASports, so here's a quick list of all the articles, stories, updates, analysis, photos, videos and opinion pieces from Georgia's win over Arkansas.

Analysis

What Just Happened

Georgia should stick with Bennett until Daniels is ready

News

Postgame News and Notes

The Mailman Delivers

Razorbacks say they didn't have enough "juice" for Georgia

LeCounte and defense bounce back from early mistake

Video and Photos

Photo Gallery

WATCH: Kirby Smart not pleased with performance in Fayetteville

WATCH: Stetson Bennett and Richard LeCounte recap Georgia's win against Arkansas

