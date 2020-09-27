UGASports - All-American Amari Daniels '50-50' between two schools

On January 9, 2021, Miami Central (Fla.) four-star running back Amari Daniels plans to make electrifying plays in San Antonio. He was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and he is excited with the opportunity he has been presented with.

"I can't wait for the All-American Bowl experience," said Daniels. "This has been a childhood dream. So many great players have played in this game, and I have dreamed of this, so this really feels good. I know it is going to be fun."

When he arrives in Texas as an All-American, he will do so as a committed player. Who will it be? He tipped his hand a little.

"I have still be talking to Penn State, Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia a lot lately," said Daniels. "I am still deciding, but I would say I am 50-50 between two schools right now.

"Our first game is in October and I plan to commit right before that. I would say in the next two to three weeks, I will be committing.

"In my mind, it is between two schools. I am split right now."

Daniels said he doesn't talk to one specific school every day, but each school he listed is in communication with him multiple times a week. He is going to take in consideration the relationships he has built, but his decision will be based on what he can do on the field.

"I don't have to talk to coaches every day. I am not really big on that to be honest. I know they have their own teams, I have my team, and I am looking at more than who recruits me the hardest.

"It is about the fit for me. I want to go where I can play fast and make plays. I want to play in a system that I can do well in. That is what is most important to me.

"Each school on my list has produced running backs, they have good offenses and now I just have to figure out which one I can be best in."

Four out of the five FutureCasts for Daniels are for the Aggies. The other is for the local Hurricanes. Does he feel pressure to represent the hometown team?

"I really don't feel any pressure to go to Miami," said Daniels. "I like Miami, and I like how they have recruited me, but there is no pressure on me. Everyone knows I have do what is best for me, so I don't really feel any pressure to stay home.

"I love the hometown team, it would be close to the crib, and I have connections with three or four coaches on the Miami staff, but I have to do what I have to do for me with this decision."

He likes who is leading the team in College Station.

"Texas A&M has Jimbo Fisher. He has recruited guys from my area no matter where he was coaching. He has done great things with players from south Florida. I like his offense, he has that Miami Central pipeline with Devonta Freeman, and it is a school on my list."

Georgia and Penn State drew praise as well. Daniels called Georgia "RBU" and he likes the "history" at Penn State.