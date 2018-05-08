The addition of punter Landon Stratton gives head coach Kirby Smart something he always desires—options.

Formerly at Murray State, Stratton announced on Sunday that he was going to enroll at Georgia as a graduate transfer, taking a similar path as former Bulldog punter Cam Nizialek who excelled as Georgia’s punter last fall after transferring from Columbia.

But unlike Nizialek, it’s expected Stratton will join the team as a walk-on, where he’ll compete with Marshall Long, along with walk-ons Bill Rubright and Michael D’Angelo.

They’ll be joined by signee Jake Camarda, who averaged 46.2 yards per punt last year as a senior at Norcross High. He joins the team along with the rest of the incoming freshmen later this month.

Smart has yet to comment on the addition. Neither of Georgia’s current punters exactly had what you’d call standout spring games, hence the decision to bring in Stratton, who averaged 40.4 yards for the Racers last fall.

In G-Day, Long, who is coming off an injury to his kneecap, averaged 35.3 yards on three punts, with Rubright and D’Angola averaging 37.7 (three attempts) and 37 yards (two attempts), respectively.

Stratton has one more year of eligibility.