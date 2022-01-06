Alabama vs. Georgia - Running Backs & Linebackers
Alabama and Georgia have set the standard in recruiting. Both rosters are loaded with talent. So let's compare opposing units that will determine the outcome of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Today, UGASports compares the running backs and linebackers for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|RIVALS STARS
|RIVALS RATING
|PRODUCTION
|
Brian Robinson
|
2017
|
4
|
5.9
|
54 Games, 2629 RYds, 418 Rec Yd, 31 Total TD
|
Trey Sanders
|
2019
|
5
|
6.1
|
14 Games, 443 RYds, 50 Rec Yd, 2 Total TD
|
Christian Leary
|
2021
|
4
|
6.0
|
2 Career Games, 1 Rec TD
|
GEORGIA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
NaKobe Dean
|
2019
|
4
|
6.0
|
35 Games, 13.5 TFL, 7.5 Sacks, 2 INT. No. 2 project 2022 ILB in Draft
|
Channing Tindall
|
2018
|
4
|
5.9
|
Mel Kiper's No. 4 ILB in 2022 draft. 11 career sacks in 37 games.
|
Quay Walker
|
2018
|
4
|
6.0
|
36 games, 10 TFL, 5 Sacks.
|
Robert Beal
|
2017
|
4
|
5.8
|
5.5 Sacks in 11 games in the 2021 season.
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|RIVALS STARS
|RIVALS RATING
|PRODUCTION
|
James Cook
|
2019
|
5
|
6.1
|
45 Games, 1426 RYds, 715 Rec Yds, 20 Total TDs
|
Zamir White
|
2019
|
4
|
6.0
|
36 Games, 1959 RYds,
24 Rush TDs
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
2019
|
4
|
5.9
|
24 Games, 747 RYds, 333 Rec Yds, 8 Total TDs
|
Kendall Milton
|
2020
|
5
|
6.1
|
14 Games, 457 RYds, Avg. 5 Yds/carry
|
ALABAMA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Christian Harris
|
2019
|
5
|
6.1
|
Mel Kiper's No. 3 ILB on 2022 draft board. 39 Games, 22 TFL, 7 Sacks.
|
Henry To'o To'o
|
2020
|
4
|
5.8
|
14 Games at Alabama. 7.5 TFL, 4 Sacks.
|
Dallas Turner
|
2020
|
3
|
5.7
|
10 games, 8 TFL, 6.5 Sacks