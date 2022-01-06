 UGASports - Alabama vs. Georgia - Running Backs & Linebackers
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-06 10:46:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama vs. Georgia - Running Backs & Linebackers

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
Staff
Alabama and Georgia have set the standard in recruiting. Both rosters are loaded with talent. So let's compare opposing units that will determine the outcome of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Today, UGASports compares the running backs and linebackers for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

ALABAMA RBs VS. GEORGIA LBs
PLAYER CLASS RIVALS STARS RIVALS RATING PRODUCTION

Brian Robinson

2017

4

5.9

54 Games, 2629 RYds, 418 Rec Yd, 31 Total TD

Trey Sanders

2019

5

6.1

14 Games, 443 RYds, 50 Rec Yd, 2 Total TD

Christian Leary

2021

4

6.0

2 Career Games, 1 Rec TD

GEORGIA

-

-

-

-

NaKobe Dean

2019

4

6.0

35 Games, 13.5 TFL, 7.5 Sacks, 2 INT. No. 2 project 2022 ILB in Draft

Channing Tindall

2018

4

5.9

Mel Kiper's No. 4 ILB in 2022 draft. 11 career sacks in 37 games.

Quay Walker

2018

4

6.0

36 games, 10 TFL, 5 Sacks.

Robert Beal

2017

4

5.8

5.5 Sacks in 11 games in the 2021 season.
GEORGIA RBs VS. ALABAMA LBs
PLAYER CLASS RIVALS STARS RIVALS RATING PRODUCTION

James Cook

2019

5

6.1

45 Games, 1426 RYds, 715 Rec Yds, 20 Total TDs

Zamir White

2019

4

6.0

36 Games, 1959 RYds,

24 Rush TDs

Kenny McIntosh

2019

4

5.9

24 Games, 747 RYds, 333 Rec Yds, 8 Total TDs

Kendall Milton

2020

5

6.1

14 Games, 457 RYds, Avg. 5 Yds/carry

ALABAMA

-

-

-

-

Christian Harris

2019

5

6.1

Mel Kiper's No. 3 ILB on 2022 draft board. 39 Games, 22 TFL, 7 Sacks.

Henry To'o To'o

2020

4

5.8

14 Games at Alabama. 7.5 TFL, 4 Sacks.

Dallas Turner

2020

3

5.7

10 games, 8 TFL, 6.5 Sacks
