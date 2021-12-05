Alabama’s postgame comments about Georgia

“I think what these guys really wanted to gain was more respect. Not just the fact that they were underdogs because I think we had a tremendous amount of respect for Georgia, their team, and what they accomplished,” said Saban, who has won seven consecutive games against the Bulldogs. “But you guys (the media) gave us a lot of really positive rat poison. The rat poison that you give us is usually fatal, but the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy.”

…An underdog for the first time in 92 games (since 2015 vs. Georgia), Saban had mentioned before the contest he wasn’t sure how his players would respond to being underdogs. After the game, the Crimson Tide head coach thought his team was more so motivated against the Bulldogs to gain respect than because it was an underdog.

Following No. 3 Alabama’s 41-24 win over top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and a couple of his players addressed the media regarding their upset victory. Here are the highlights of what Saban and his players had to say about defeating the Bulldogs:

…After being held scoreless and limited to 46 total yards in the opening quarter, Alabama rolled up 24 points and a staggering 319 total yards in the second quarter alone against a Georgia defense which had allowed only 6.9 points and 230.9 yards per game this season. According to quarterback Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide’s preparation for the Bulldog defense was the reason for its lofty offensive output.

“Like Coach [Saban] was saying, you hear the rat poison, and it was kind of against us this week. We took preparation very seriously, and we all understood the magnitude of the moment, and we all stepped up,” Young said. “So, it was everybody, all 11. It was the coaches doing a great job calling plays, managing situations. So, it was a team effort, and we know it was a great win.”

…Young was magnificent. The sophomore signal-caller completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Also rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on three carries, Young was hardly pressured and not sacked by a Georgia defense which entered averaging approximately three-and-a-half sacks per game.

“I still think that [Alabama’s offensive success] started up front,” Saban said. “[Georgia’s defensive] front has been so dominant in terms of pressuring people, kind of taking them out of their game. You could never, ever really get the ball out very successfully on a very consistent basis, which is a tribute to them, their scheme, their players are very good. It still goes back to the offensive line did a very, very good job of allowing us to get the ball down the field and our receivers to be able to work in the passing game, which we knew was going to be something that was going to be really important in this game. So, it really started up front.”

…On the other hand, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett was often flustered and forced into mistakes by the Alabama defense. Although he passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns, the Bulldog quarterback had two interceptions, one of which was returned by Alabama’s Jordan Battle for a touchdown early in the final quarter, giving the Crimson Tide a 38-17 advantage. Bennett was also sacked three times after having been sacked just six times all season.

“I think the main thing in this game was our disguises,” said Battle, a junior strong safety, when asked how Alabama was able to harass Bennett. “We put in a lot of disguises this week. That was the big thing. Just have [Bennett’s] eyes wandering around before the play. I think we did a good job on the back end and linebackers stemming and disguising. So, I think that was a big part of the game.”

…When Saban was asked about “regaining respect” with tonight’s comfortable victory, he mentioned that the win was simply an opportunity to have a “two-game season” (the College Football Playoffs). Notably, in the same breath, he added that Georgia too would have the same opportunity.

“These [Alabama] players have worked hard all year long. I think they deserved a lot of respect for what they've been able to accomplish and what they've been able to do. But at the same time, how are you going to look forward?” Saban said. “I'm sure Georgia will get in the playoffs again still, and they deserve it. They're a very good team. So, it's how do we move forward? We've created an opportunity for ourselves where we have a chance to play in the College Football Playoff.”