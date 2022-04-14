Aggies roll to 8-1 win

There’s an old saying in baseball that if you don’t get to a starting pitcher early, you might not get to him at all.

Thursday night’s opener against Texas A&M was an example. Two batters into the game against Nathan Dettmer and the Georgia Bulldogs enjoyed a 1-0 lead, only to see the big right-hander settle down and go eight strong innings, pitching the Aggies to an 8-1 win.

The loss dropped the 10th-ranked Bulldogs to 25-9, 8-4 in the SEC East. Texas A&M improved to 21-12, 7-6 in the SEC West.

“We had our chances. I think the first four pitches we scored a run, they make two errors, and we don’t move a runner over,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It should have been 2-0 there but you’ve got to really credit him to have that happen to him. He didn’t let it bother him and really locked in. That’s the sign of a really good pitcher to not let things bother you.”

Dettmer (3-2) definitely deserved the credit.

The sophomore from San Antonio mixed a low-90s fastball with an effective slider and curve, effectively keeping the Bulldogs off balance. He did not walk a batter and struck out nine batters in eight innings. The only run he was allowed was unearned.

“He threw really well tonight,” said Bulldog right fielder Cole Wagner, who had three of Georgia’s seven hits. “That fastball-slider combo he had working was really good, it was tough to see, and the fastball had a lot of run and sink. He got a lot of weak ground balls, weak contact. We just couldn’t get a lot going against him."

Despite the lopsided score, the Aggies only led by one before scoring four off reliever Garrett Brown in the fifth for a 6-1 lead.

Brown, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, allowed all four runs on four hits and three walks before he was taken out of the game.

“I feel awful for him. He’s worked so hard, and his stuff is so good. He’s 6-foot-7, he’s really athletic and it’s (his fastball) is up to 94 mph,” Stricklin said. “But it’s just not happening. I feel bad for him, but when I took the ball from him,

I said, ‘Hey man, we need you.’ He knows it. Nobody’s trying harder than him.”

Georgia opened the scoring in the first.

After Ben Anderson reached on an error by second baseman Ryan Targac, Josh McAllister hit a slow grounder to third. In his haste, Trevor Werner sailed his throw down the right-field line allowing Anderson to score from first base.

Troy Claunch tied the game for the Aggies in the top of the second with a solo home run to left-center field before an RBI double by Brett Minnich.

Crisp did a nice job escaping the fourth with runners on first and second to keep the score 2-1 before Brown took over to the start the fifth.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t the answer.

After giving up a leadoff double to nine-hole hitter Jordan Thompson, Minnich walked followed by Dylan Rock who sent a ball over the wall in left-center for a three-run homer.

Brown’s struggles did not end there. Texas A&M would tack on one more run before Stricklin was forced to bring in Bryce Melear who recorded the third out on one pitch but left with the Aggies holding a 6-1 lead.

Texas A&M tacked on single runs in the sixth and eighth to account for the final score. Both runs were charged to Melear, who was followed by Dylan Rokose. Rokose was credited with a scoreless eighth. Max DeJong pitched the ninth and walked the bases loaded but escaped unscored on.

News and notes

… After reaching first on an error in the first, Ben Anderson extended his on-base streak to 32 games.

… Cole Wagner’s three hits tied a career high.

… Georgia and Texas A&M resume their series Friday at 6. Luke Wagner (5-1, 5.01) will start for the Bulldogs. The series concludes Saturday at 4.