ATHENS, Ga. – After clinching the Texas A&M series with victories on Thursday and Friday, the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team fell to the Aggies, 5-0, in the final game of the weekend on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

With today’s contest, Georgia moves to 21-7 on the year and 8-2 in the Southeastern Conference, with Texas A&M improving to 21-8 and 3-6. Aggie starter Mitchell Kilkenny entered the weekend as one of 13 pitchers with a 5-0 record – he upgraded to 6-0 after 6.2 innings of scoreless work in Saturday’s matchup.

Texas A&M loaded up the bases in the opening frame with a pair of singles and a walk, setting up the sacrifice fly from Hunter Coleman. Michael Helman also advanced to third on the fly-out, which allowed the junior to score on an RBI groundout for the 2-0 Aggie edge.

The 2-0 score held till the fifth inning, when Helman and Braden Shewmake reached base on a walk and hit-by-pitch. After a double steal, Coleman picked up his second and third RBI of the day with a single to center field, extending the Texas A&M margin to four.

The Aggies tacked on another run in the top of the sixth, after sophomore reliever Will Proctor replaced Georgia starter Ryan Webb on the mound following 4.2 innings of work. Proctor surrendered a pair of hits before a sacrifice fly drove in the final fifth Aggie run.

The Georgia bullpen supplied three innings of one-hit work between senior Blake Cairnes, junior Adam Goodman and sophomore Tim Elliott. Cairnes pitched two innings in relief, striking out three Aggies.

Dawg Tracks

- Eight Georgia relievers pitched out of the bullpen this weekend – as a staff, the squad allowed Texas A&M only two runs in three games.

- Tucker Maxwell led the Bulldogs at the plate on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. The sophomore collected a 5-for-12 clip on the series.

- Michael Curry and Keegan McGovern have now reached base safely in 18 consecutive games.

- Georgia strung together three winning SEC series at the conclusion of the 2017 season over Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina.