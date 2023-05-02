It’s been a frustrating season in many respects, and after the top of the ninth, it appeared Tuesday night’s game against Kennesaw State was going to come to another agonizing end.

A five-run ninth by the Owls tied the contest at nine before the Bulldogs (25-20) rallied in the inning’s bottom half to win 10-9 in one of the more unlikely ways you’ll see.

With two out and runners at second and third, Cole Wagner lined the ball directly at left fielder Jamarie Brooks, who barely had to move. However, Brooks dropped the ball allowing Mason LaPlante to score the winning run.

“Cole Wagner hit that ball as hard as you can hit it. It was right at him (Brooks). I don’t know if he lost it in the lights,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I hate it for Brooks, he’s a really good player. But if you play this game long enough, you’ve had something like that happen to you. It’s a cruel game, but he’ll bounce back; he’s a really good player.”

Brooks’ gaffe saved the Bulldogs’ from one of their own after three walks and an error, which would have been the third out, set up the Owls to tie the game at 9 on a bases-clearing double by Nick Hassan. All three runs that scored on Hassan's double were unearned.

“It’s just the way baseball goes,” said Will David, who went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. “We were happy to walk away with this one.”

Due to injuries and the desire by Stricklin to rest some of the regulars, Georgia’s lineup featured a different look against the visiting Owls.

David made his first start as a Bulldog at catcher, with freshman Josh Tate making his collegiate start at third and freshman Justin Thomas Jr. getting a rare opportunity in right.

Starting pitcher Jarvis Evans was almost making his first career start.

The three position players were playing due to the absence of Parks Harber, who was nursing an injured hand, and catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who has caught all of Georgia’s games since Corey Collins suffered a hand injury and has not played in almost a month.

Evans made a good account of himself.

The lefty went 3.2 innings, and gave up a pair of solo home runs, with two walks and six strikeouts, which represented the same as he had allowed in his six innings this year.

Ben Anderson capped Georgia’s three-run second with a sacrifice fly to score Josh Tate before the Bulldogs added single runs in the third and fifth to go up 5-2, and ultimately 9-4 after David cleared the bases with a double before the Owls (22-21) rallied back in the ninth to tie the game.