There’s not a single member of the Georgia football team that’s not stoked to play in Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS) against Alabama but junior tight end Charlie Woerner may have even more of an edge.

Thanks to breaking his leg a week earlier at the Rose Bowl, Woerner was unable to play in the National Championship against the Crimson Tide.

Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, he finally gets his shot.

“It was horrible,” said the junior from Tiger, recalling having to miss what would have been the biggest game of his career.

“I was in shock the whole time,” Woerner said. “It was the first time I ever had an injury like that in my career and it was … it sucked. But it didn’t really hit me until afterwards at the national championships.”

Teammate and fellow tight end Isaac Nauta said he’s been able to sense a little extra pep on Woerner’s step as the Bulldogs have prepared for the game.

“I know he’s excited. I kind of forgot about it actually. We were sitting there watching film, going over some personnel and he was like dude, I didn’t play in this game last year so its kind of hit me that he didn’t play,” Nauta said. “It’s a big moment for him, the team, the organization, the school. We’re excited to go out and play in this game.”

He doesn’t look back on what might have been had he been able to play.

“No, what-ifs are dangerous,” said Woerner, who caught three passes for 21 yards against the Sooners in the Rose Bowl before his injury.

“I just hated seeing everything happen and knowing I could have helped, especially watching us lose, on the very last play,” he said. “The helpless feeling is horrible, I couldn’t do anything to help the team out except for cheering them on. It’s not the same when you’re a competitor and want to be out there.”

With just seven catches for 109 yards, Woerner hasn’t been that huge of a target for quarterback Jake Fromm, although he has played extensively and often teams with Nauta when Georgia needs an extra blocker.

He’s ready for Saturday to arrive.

“Oh yeah, for sure. Since I couldn’t play in it last year, there’s definitely a lot more to it for me than to just sit there and watch,” Woerner said. “I’m not trying to overthink anything in my head. I’m just going to try to go into it … it’s hard to talk about, but just go into it like a regular game.”