ATLANTA – There’s a different vibe one can sense here at SEC Media Days as it pertains to Georgia.

No longer are the Bulldogs that plucky program where if, all goes right, they can win the SEC East and advance to the league championship. No, it’s all about expectations for Georgia, and those expectations are for Kirby Smart’s squad to be back in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz, battling for a second straight trip to the College Football Playoffs.

SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers echoed a lot of what you hear.

“There’s zero chance any team other than Georgia is in the SEC Championship,” said Rodgers, when asked if there was any program ready to challenge the Bulldogs for the SEC East crown.

Somewhere, Kirby Smart is grinding his teeth and muttering words I can’t repeat here.

The very last thing Smart wants from his team is for it to start listening to anything fans and the media are saying regarding his Bulldogs. Cue the “rat poison” and “keeping the main thing the main thing” comments. They’re coming.

On the other hand . . .

When Smart took over the Bulldog program three years ago, he spoke quite forcefully about the desire to get Georgia to the point of competing for titles on a year-in and year-out basis. You know, kind of how they do it at Alabama.

That time is now.

In just three seasons, Smart has folks in the media talking about and expecting results from the Bulldogs in a way we’ve not seen in years.

Despite those who see Georgia stumbling in its Week 2 trip to South Carolina (which SEC Network announcers Gene Chizik and Marcus Spears do), the overall consensus is that Georgia will indeed have a chance to defend its conference championship.

On paper, the schedule appears to set up quite nicely.

Although you can’t predict injuries that could impact future games, Georgia can be expected—at least on paper—to be favored in all 12 of its regular season contests, despite a handful of personnel questions. Those questions are mainly on defense, where young and largely unproven talent will need to grow up quickly.

Those factors alone will certainly aid Smart when it comes to keeping his team grounded.

The guess here is this shouldn’t be a problem.

Georgia and its returning players learned a number of valuable lessons in their drive to the national championship, lessons that should continue serving them well this fall.

At least that’s the thought sitting here in the College Football Hall of Fame on July 16. Get back with me in a few months.

Ultimately, the biggest challenge for Smart will be keeping the Bulldogs on their lofty perch. What did a wise philosopher once say? It’s one thing to climb a mountain, but quite another to stay there.

At least for now, most of those in attendance for the four-day SEC Media Days feel the Bulldogs will do just that.

Alabama may still be king, but the feeling here in Atlanta is the Bulldog program will be around for the proverbial long haul, at least as long as Smart is running the show.

There are still areas in regard to personnel that will need to be replenished, defensive line among them. And there are matters of facilities (an expanded weight room) that still need to be addressed.

They will be.

Although it took longer than it should, in the past three years Georgia has finally addressed issues that should have been corrected years ago. The Indoor Athletic Facility is one of the best you’ll find, and progress on the new locker room at Sanford, along with the rest of the West End Zone Project really appears to be first class.

That’s the type of support and backing it takes to place yourself firmly among the elite in college football. So, while it’s better late than never, the University of Georgia is finally taking the steps required to be champions.

After what Smart and the Bulldogs were able to accomplish on the field last fall, the feeling here is it won’t be long until that happens.