We've already examined how I fared with my August predictions on the offensive side of the ball, now let's turn to the defense.

August: Jalen Carter is one of the best returning players in all of college football. Along a defensive line that included three first-round picks, including number one overall, he was actually the most dominant. However, with most of his running mates now collecting professional paychecks, Carter’s importance becomes even further magnified. He actually might be the most “important” player on the team. He's averaged 27 snaps per game in his career. To exceed 500, he'll need to be in the upper 30s per game. He gets there as Smart and Glenn Schumann keep Carter on the field as much as they possibly can.

Revisit: If not for injuries, I feel confident this would have been correct. Carter played 392 snaps on the season in 12 total games. In his starts (nine), Carter averaged 40 snaps per game. In the season's final seven games, Carter averaged 44 snaps per game. His performance coming back from injury against Tennessee was quite possibly the most dominating of the season in college football, given the circumstances.

As an aside, another interior defensive linemen stepped up and almost hit the 500-snap mark as well: Nazir Stackhouse. He averaged 32 snaps per game and finished 27 short of the 500 mark (473).