Another game, another easy win for third-ranked Georgia.

This time, the victim was Middle Tennessee State, which saw the Bulldogs (3-0) explode for 42 first-half points, easing to a 49-7 victory to stay unbeaten on the year.

"We started out a little rough with some penalties and organization stuff that we'll clean up," head coach Kirby Smart said. "But I thought we came out physical and played hard. I liked the toughness we showed during the week. We've created a standard the last couple of years, and now we're owning it with players holding other players accountable."

Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields shared the offensive spotlight and combined for a successful afternoon.

Fromm completed 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, while Fields connected on 6 of 8 attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown. The freshman also collected his first rushing score on a 15-yard run before turning the game over to freshman walk-on Matthew Downing to start the fourth.

Junior Mecole Hardman did not do so badly, either.

Hardman caught four passes for 21 yards and a score and tallied his first special teams touchdowns on a 70-yard punt return in the second quarter. The junior from Elbert County has now scored four touchdowns in Georgia's three games.

"It's been fun. "I'm just going out there trying to help the team as much as I can and make plays when my number is called," Hardman said. "But definitely I'm having fun this season, and it can shape up to be a great season."

Five different receivers found the end zone for the Bulldogs, with Tyler Simmons (a 56-yard run), Jeremiah Holloman, and Jayson Stanley tallying their first collegiate scores.

"Competition in the room has definitely brought out the best in me," said Holloman, who led all receivers with 90 yards on the day. "That's definitely what has gotten me to the level where I am right now."

Bulldog junior Elijah Holyfield led all rushers with eight carries for 100 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career.

Quarterback Brent Stockstill endured a tough afternoon but was still the biggest offensive performer for MTSU (1-2), including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Smith for the Blue Raiders' only score. MTSU's all-time leading passer completed 19 of 29 passes for 138 yards and the one score before coming out of the game early in the fourth.

"It was tough sledding out there for us today," MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. "They swallowed us. They're bigger than us, they're faster than us. We couldn't get any separation at receiver. There were no openings. They just swallowed us up."

Most of the damage by the Bulldogs occurred in the first half.

Georgia went into the locker room up 42-7, outgaining the Blue Raiders 382-205. Five different players scored for the Bulldogs.

Hardman accounted for two scores, first on a 5-yard pass from Fromm and later on a 70-yard punt return to put Georgia up 28-0 midway through the first quarter.

In between, Holloman accounted for his first collegiate score when he caught an 11-yard pass from Fromm, prior to a 56-yard jet sweep by Simmons.

A Stockton-to-Smith connection finally put the Blue Raiders (1-2) on the board with 4:21 left in the second. Georgia responded with two more touchdowns to put the game well out of reach.

Again, it was Fromm, this time connecting with Riley Ridley for a 12-yard pass before Fields capped the scoring with a 15-yard run for Georgia, which has outscored its three opponents this year 135-24.

"I see our defense really making a stand, doing everything we've practiced and setting the tone early," said safety Richard LeCounte,who helped stop a would-be scoring drive by MTSU with a key fumble recovery. "Guys are doing their assignments and getting the job done early."

Georgia returns to action next week when the Bulldogs resume SEC play at Missouri.