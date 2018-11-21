Forty years ago, young David Archer, only a few days shy of his 20th birthday, wasn’t even supposed to see the field for Georgia against its bitter intrastate rival, Georgia Tech, on that Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium in early December of 1978. Yet, just a year before, Archer had starred at quarterback for College Park's Woodward Academy, receiving first-team All-State honors for Georgia’s then second highest classification. Still, upon the freshman’s arrival on the UGA campus back when the Bulldogs had a “penchant for signing high school quarterbacks and turning them into college defensive ends and backs,” according to a newspaper article, Archer was promptly moved to the defensive backfield and placed on the junior varsity squad.



After quarterbacking Woodward Academy to 11 wins and the semi-finals of the state playoffs in 1977 (left), but before guiding West Georgia to a national championship in 1982 (right), DAVID ARCHER (center) became my opinion of Georgia's top "One-Play Wonder" of all time.

Another quarterback signee for Georgia’s ’78 incoming class, highly-touted Buck Belue, had been a signal-caller for the South squad in the state’s distinguished prep all-star game just a few months beforehand when he was ironically defeated by Archer (quarterback for the North and MVP of the game). However, by the latter portion of the 1978 season, it was Belue who had seen spot duty as the No. 2 quarterback for a UGA team which had shockingly risen to rank No. 11 nationally. While the Bulldogs suffered just one defeat through their first 10 games—three of their first four wins resulting in an underdog role—Archer toiled in obscurity as a member of the junior-varsity Bullpups. Among Bulldog enthusiasts, it’s widely known how Belue entered the second quarter of the 1978 Georgia-Tech game with the Dogs losing, 20-0, and first etched his name in the annals of UGA football by rallying the Underdogs-turned-Wonderdogs to victory. Trailing 28-21 with less than three minutes remaining, he passed for a long touchdown on fourth down, followed by executing the game-winning two-point play for the 29-28 win. However, often forgotten from that game is an ensuing play—one which actually clinched/decided the contest—made by a Georgia player mostly forgotten. With 2:05 left, Georgia Tech only needed a field goal to win as it started from its own nine-yard line. The Yellow Jackets’ freshman quarterback, Mike Kelley, who had also played in the state all-star game as a South teammate of Belue’s, promptly drove Tech to Georgia's 37-yard line in just five plays. On the sixth play, targeting for the second consecutive time tight end George Moore, who finished with more than half of the Jackets’ receptions, Kelley threw incomplete on first down. It was then that the Bulldog coaches looked for help in the secondary, just in case Moore was thrown to for a third straight time. Approximately a month before, Archer had seen his first varsity action, playing for only a few snaps during the late stages of a 41-3 rout over the Virginia Military Institute on Homecoming. Three games later, making just his second appearance as a Bulldog—and without even his last name printed on the back of his jersey—Archer would see only a single snap.