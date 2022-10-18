This week’s bye is coming at an opportune time for top-ranked Georgia, as the Bulldogs now have the opportunity to take a deep breath and rest up for what’s shaping up to be an interesting final stretch to the 2022 campaign. Arch-rival Florida is up first. The Bulldogs will travel to Jacksonville for their annual game against the Gators, followed by a Nov. 5 matchup against Tennessee in a meeting that appears to hold more national significance than anyone dreamed before the season began. Back-to-back road games Mississippi State and Kentucky round out the month, making this arguably one of the tougher final stretches that the Bulldogs have seen. So, how will Georgia fare? There’s certainly been a lot of banter over the past few days, especially after Tennessee knocked off Alabama 52-49 Saturday night in Knoxville. Although fans are certainly getting worked up, Kirby Smart is taking the correct approach—absolutely refusing to look past today. However, that does not mean we cannot take a sneak peak, at least from a statistical comparison. So, let’s go:

Stetson Bennett and Georgia's offense will need to be at their best in November. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

Key Georgia Stats/SEC Rank Offense Defense Total Offense - 526.57 ypg; 2nd in SEC

Total Defense - 247.1 ypg; 1st in SEC

Scoring Offense - 41.71 ppg; 3rd in SEC

Scoring Defense - 9.14 ppg; 1st in SEC

Rushing Offense - 191.71 ypg; 6th in SEC

Rushing Defense - 83.43 ypg; 1st in SEC

Passing Offense - 329.86 ypg; 3rd in SEC

Passing Defense - 163.71 ypg; 1st in SEC



Florida (October 29, Jacksonville)

Key Stats … Scoring Offense – (31.4 points per game, 9th in the SEC) … Scoring Defense – (28.14 points per game, 11th in the SEC) … Total Defense – (429.29 yards per game, 12th in the SEC) … Total Offense – (429.57 yards per game, 7th in the SEC) … Rushing Offense – (212.57 yards per game, 4th in the SEC) … Rushing Defense – (185 yards per game, 12th in the SEC) … Passing Offense – (217 yards per game, 10th in the SEC) … Passing Defense – (244.29 yards per game, 11th in the SEC) Keys for Georgia’s offense: Based on what we’ve seen from the Gators, there’s a lot that the Bulldogs should be able to take advantage of. The Bulldogs always look to be somewhat balanced in what they do. But based on the fact Florida ranks in the lower third in each of the ones listed above, offensive coordinator Todd Monken should just about able to dial up whatever he wants. Keys for Georgia’s defense: Again, pretty simple as far as knowing what to do. Quarterback Anthony Richardson certainly has a lot of talent, but he’s also prone to mistakes. Although he’s thrown for an average of 195 yards per game, he’s only completed 96 of his 170 attempts and leads the SEC with seven interceptions.

Other Gator statistical items: Florida is second in the SEC, averaging 6.36 yards per rush; Florida is last in the SEC in field goal percentage, converting just five of nine attempts; Florida is tied with Vanderbilt with the most first downs allowed per game (24).



Tennessee (Nov. 5, Athens)

Key Stats … Scoring Offense (47.67 ppg; 1st in SEC) … Scoring Defense (23 ppg; 8th in SEC) … Total Defense (425.33 ypg; 11th in SEC) … Total Offense (551 ypg; 1st in SEC) … Rushing Offense (203.7 ypg; 5th in SEC) … Rushing Defense (93.3 ypg); 2nd in SEC) … Passing Offense (348.83 ypg; 1st in SEC) … Passing Defense (332 ypg; 13th in SEC) Keys for Georgia’s Offense: While Georgia is going to need to run the ball, it’s obvious by these numbers that the Vols have been susceptible to the pass. Granted, in some of these cases, that’s been due to Tennessee jumping out to leads, forcing opponents to catch up. Nevertheless, there would seem to be ample opportunity for offensive coordinator Todd Monken to dial up some plays. Keys for Georgia’s Defense: Nobody’s expecting Georgia to shut down Tennessee’s offense, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Bulldogs don’t necessarily have to, but will need to force some punts and get a turnover or two. Another key for Georgia, limit big plays. Tennessee can score at any time from any point on the field. Other Volunteer statistical items: Tennessee is 31 for 31 in the red zone, tied with Ohio State and Clemson for the top percentage nationally; Tennessee is averaging 11.04 yards per completion, tops in the SEC. Georgia is fourth at 8.81);



Mississippi State (Nov. 12 in Starkville)

Key stats … Scoring Offense (35.43 ppg; 5th in SEC) … Scoring Defense (21.87 ppg; 7th in SEC) … Total Defense (375.14 ypg; 9th in SEC) … Total Offense (427.56 ypg; 8th in SEC) … Rushing Offense (94.57 ypg; 14th in SEC) … Rushing Defense (152/86 ypg); 9th in SEC) … Passing Offense (333 ypg; 2nd in SEC) … Passing Defense (229 ypg; 10th in SEC) Keys for Georgia’s Offense: Like Florida, there should be ample opportunity to move the football and put points in the end zone. Keeping the Maroon off balance will be key, so look for Monken to keep the defense guessing by digging deep into his bag of tricks. Keys for Georgia’s Defense: It’s always the goal to make the opposing team one dimensional, and it would seem Georgia will have ample opportunity to do that. MSU ranks dead last in the SEC in rushing offense at 94.7 yards per game. MSU does boast quite the passing game, however. Quarterback Will Rogers is the SEC’s all-time leading passer, having just supplanted Aaron Murray, and leads the conference with 23 touchdown passes. Other Bulldog statistical items: Mississippi State leads the SEC with nine interceptions, two of which have been returned for touchdowns.

Kentucky (November 19 in Lexington)