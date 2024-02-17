A six homer day for Bulldogs
When Wes Johnson went about the business of bringing in transfers to augment his first-year roster, he didn’t simply go out and try to find warm bodies.
He attempted to locate players with a history of success at their former schools, and the ability to hopefully play key roles.
Two games into the season, it appears some wise choices were made.
Saturday, the Bulldogs clobbered six more homers, five by transfers, powering Georgia past UNC-Asheville 17-5 in a game that ended in the 8th due to the 10-run rule.
“Our guys have a lot of power. We’re going to strike out, as you guys know when you’ve got power sometimes it comes with some strikeouts sometimes,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of the way we’ve drawn it up.”
Former Campbell standout Logan Jordan went deep twice, with Dillon Carter (Texas) Tech hitting his first home run, along with Dylan Goldstein (Florida Atlantic) going deep for the second time in as many days.
He wasn’t the only one.
Catcher Fernando Gonzalez is one of just a handful of returning position players, and like Goldstein, homered for the second day in a row for Georgia’s fifth home run of the afternoon.
Goldstein added a two-run double in the seventh to finish off a 3-for-5 afternoon with five RBI.
Alford was hitless until the strolled to the plate in the eighth with two runners on.
After his two-homer game on Friday, the big third baseman ended Saturday’s contest with a long three-run bomb in the eighth.
“Hitting is super contagious,” Goldstein said. “You see some guys do good, you want to do good, too. Just pass the bat along, keep it going through and we’re going to score a lot of runs.”
Starting pitcher Christian Mracna (1-0) gave Johnson just what he was hoping for.
A converted closer from George Mason, Mracna went four innings before reaching his pitch limit, allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and four strikes before being replaced by Penn transfer Brian Zeldin in the fifth after throwing 66 pitches.
“I thought Christian was fine today. It was a good day for him. He threw strikes. He got in a little trouble with three walks, we need to cut down on those a little bit, but he will be fine.”
Zeldin – who allowed a run – was the first of five relievers to follow Mracna. Blake Gillespie (one run) and Max DeJong (two runs) followed, with Stanford transfer Brandt Pancer striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Junior Chandler Marsh was the final Bulldog on the mound, and he was the most impressive, striking out all three hitters he faced on just 11 pitches.
“We’ve put a lot of work in with Chandler and you’ve got to tip your hat to him,” Johnson said of Marsh, who went 1-3 with a 5.46 ERA last year. “We repatterned his delivery a little bit, repatterned his arm. I thought his breaking stuff that we’ve been working on was really, really good in the strike zone. He was able to throw that early in the count, get ahead with it, and that made his fastball play even that much better.”
Georgia and UNC-Asheville wrap up their series Sunday at 1.