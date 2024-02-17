When Wes Johnson went about the business of bringing in transfers to augment his first-year roster, he didn’t simply go out and try to find warm bodies.

He attempted to locate players with a history of success at their former schools, and the ability to hopefully play key roles.

Two games into the season, it appears some wise choices were made.

Saturday, the Bulldogs clobbered six more homers, five by transfers, powering Georgia past UNC-Asheville 17-5 in a game that ended in the 8th due to the 10-run rule.

“Our guys have a lot of power. We’re going to strike out, as you guys know when you’ve got power sometimes it comes with some strikeouts sometimes,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of the way we’ve drawn it up.”

Former Campbell standout Logan Jordan went deep twice, with Dillon Carter (Texas) Tech hitting his first home run, along with Dylan Goldstein (Florida Atlantic) going deep for the second time in as many days.

He wasn’t the only one.

Catcher Fernando Gonzalez is one of just a handful of returning position players, and like Goldstein, homered for the second day in a row for Georgia’s fifth home run of the afternoon.

Goldstein added a two-run double in the seventh to finish off a 3-for-5 afternoon with five RBI.

Alford was hitless until the strolled to the plate in the eighth with two runners on.

After his two-homer game on Friday, the big third baseman ended Saturday’s contest with a long three-run bomb in the eighth.