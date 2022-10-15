Georgia jumped out to the fast start that was missing over the past few weeks. The Bulldogs scored four touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt. Following its fourth-quarter explosion last week against Auburn, Georgia picked up where it left off offensively. Quarterback Stetson Bennett ended his three-game skid without a passing touchdown. Bennett, who completed 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, threw his first score on a flare to Kenny McIntosh from 11 yards out on Georgia’s first drive. His second touchdown was on a 10-yard out to Dominick Blaylock near the end of the second quarter. Georgia’s defense shut down Vanderbilt’s rushing attack by holding it to 45 yards on the ground.

What it means

This game was never going to be in doubt. However, the fact that Georgia started fast and never let up is a good sign that it returned to having fun on the football field. Following Georgia’s win over Auburn, Bennett mentioned that the Bulldogs weren’t playing loose as they were earlier in the season. Against Vanderbilt, Georgia looked much more in sync, which is great for this team heading into the bye.

Three important plays

Forcing a turnover: With less than seven minutes to play in the second quarter, Vanderbilt drove down the field with quarterback AJ Swann finding receiver Jayden McGowan over the middle for a completion. However, defensive back Tykee Smith stripped the ball from McGowan, with safety Christopher Smith recovering it. That thwarted Vanderbilt’s best drive of the game. Freakish grab No. 1: On Georgia’s first offensive play following the aforementioned turnover, Bennett threw a pass down the right sideline to tight end Darnell Washington, who reached just one arm in the air to snag a pass seemingly in his palm. Washington completed the play for a 34-yard gain. This was the first of a 10-play drive that led to a Georgia touchdown. Freakish grab No. 2: In the third quarter, Washington came down with yet another amazing catch. This time, with a defender draped all over him, he reached behind him to bring in a catch while keeping a foot inbounds. He fell to the ground and held onto the ball all the way through the play. This play helped lead to a Georgia field goal. The two freakish plays are evidence that Georgia needs to continue involving Washington more in this offense.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A Georgia jumped out quickly and never looked back. Vanderbilt was unable to do much to stop the Bulldogs, which covered the large 38-point spread. It's also worth noting that tight end Arik Gilbert scored his first touchdown as a member of the Bulldogs. Defense: A The Bulldogs held the Commodores to 150 total yards. Special teams: A Both Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson had some nice punt returns. Jack Podlesny made both of his field goal attempts. It was a great effort from the Bulldogs in this department.

