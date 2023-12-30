MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The schedule is tougher, and many of Georgia's players still have decisions to make about staying or leaving early to turn pro.

But based on Saturday’s 63-3 thrashing of an outmanned Florida State in the Orange Bowl, the Bulldogs look to have plenty of talent to stay among the nation’s elite.

One big reason is the core of leaders Smart says he's returning for next season’s squad.

"I don't know how people do it in other places, but leadership at Georgia isn't not going to happen,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We develop these kids at young ages. We put them in leadership groups. We put them in our skull sessions, and they start developing early.”

One of the leaders Smart will naturally be counting on is Carson Beck, who has a chance to be one of the most elite quarterbacks in the country, following this year’s impressive season as a first-time starter.

With the 2024 opener in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Clemson, and two SEC road games at Alabama and Texas, the Bulldogs will have comfort knowing they’ll have someone with his experience under center in these crucial games.

There will be some key losses.

With tight end Brock Bowers, along with running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton expected to move on to the NFL, the Bulldogs will need some help.

Although it will be impossible to replace someone the caliber of Bowers, the Bulldogs have already taken steps to replace the Milton-Edwards duo by adding Florida transfer Trevor Etienne.

Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul, hopefully, Branson Robinson, and Cash Jones will return, and joining them will be a pair of talented freshmen, Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier.

There should be plenty of weapons for Beck at wide receiver.

Even if Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint move on to the NFL, Georgia’s receiving corps should include the likes of RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, Arian Smith, C.J. Smith, and emerging Anthony Evans III, along with incoming transfers London Humphrey (Vanderbilt) and Colbie Young (Miami).

Freshmen Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle could also make quick impacts.

Up front, the Bulldogs look at a potential starting offensive line of Earnest Greene III, Micah Morris or Dylan Fairchild, center Jared Wilson, right guard Tate Ratledge (who is expected to return), with Monroe Freeling a top candidate at right tackle.

Even with Sedrick Van Pran moving on to the NFL, Smart feels there are others capable of stepping into his shoes.

“What I've noticed is our captain vote has started spreading out. It used to be five guys, six guys, seven guys got all the votes. Now 11 or 12 guys get the votes, and it's more spread out across the board, because we have a lot of really good leaders,” Smart said. “We've got a lot of really good leaders going into next year, because they got to learn from these guys, and these guys learned from the guys before them. If that's passed down and that culture is created, it's a really good thing.”

There’s plenty on the defensive side, too.

Should Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse elect to return, it will certainly bolster the leadership on his defensive line, which figures to receive even more contributions from Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jordan Hall, Christen Miller, and Jamaal Jarrett.

South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod will also figure in.

At middle linebacker, Jamon Dumas-Johnson now plays for Kentucky, but there should not be any drop-off with Smael Mondon, C.J. Allen, Jalon Walker, and Troy Bowles. Incoming five-star freshman Justin Williams will be another name to watch.

At outside linebacker, Mykel Williams appears likely to move to Jack linebacker, where he’ll join Chaz Chambliss, Damon Wilson, and perhaps Gabe Harris, who switched back to the position after being at defensive end for most of the year.

Questions do remain in the secondary.

Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard both have decisions to make about the NFL, as does starting Star Tykee Smith, who has a Covid year to take should he so desire.

If they do, the Bulldogs’ secondary will feature considerable youth.

Safety Malaki Starks is one of the best in the SEC, with Julian Humphreys, Daylen Everette, Chris Peal, and Daniel Harris making up the key returnees at cornerback.

Incoming five-star freshmen KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson will also receive long looks.

You're always going to have more turnover on your team now with the age that we're in,” Smart said. “But you've got to make sure that your team is built annually the right way, and I'm very excited about the leaders we have coming back for next year, and the team we have coming back for next year.”